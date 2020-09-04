 Skip to content
 
Los Angeles police are fighting a war against.....paintballers?
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are the paintball guns okay?
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So shooting people with a paintball gun is a felony, but shooting protesters and journalists with rubber bullets is no big deal.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nosatril: So shooting people with a paintball gun is a felony, but shooting protesters and journalists with rubber bullets is no big deal.


Shooting someone with a paintball is also graffiti so it should really carry a capital sentence.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now just last week Trump said paintball guns were peaceful protesting...
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I've heard those paintballs sting.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Nosatril: So shooting people with a paintball gun is a felony, but shooting protesters and journalists with rubber bullets is no big deal.

Shooting someone with a paintball is also graffiti so it should really carry a capital sentence.


And shooting someone in the balls with a paintball is a felony and graffiti and gross mutilation so they should be executed by the state
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Poop: Spartapuss: Nosatril: So shooting people with a paintball gun is a felony, but shooting protesters and journalists with rubber bullets is no big deal.

Shooting someone with a paintball is also graffiti so it should really carry a capital sentence.

And shooting someone in the balls with a paintball is a felony and graffiti and gross mutilation so they should be executed by the state


Sorry about your nards.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Paintball guns can cause serious soft tissue damage even if the person is wearing clothing over the area.''

I dunno.  Duh?  I do paintball with my kids every few months and we all end up with bruises on our butt-cheeks.

Um, from the paint balls!  from the paint balls!
 
Mouser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The only thing that will stop a bad person with a paintball gun is a good person with a paintball gun?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Today's paintball guns can shoot over 20 shots per second, easily. There was a picture I saw a while ago of the aftermath of a guy getting lit up in a game. The whole left side of his back was one large bruise. Fortunately his arm guards took some of the brunt. Wish I could find the picture. None the less, yeah they are "toys" but get shot in the face, throat, or fingers, And your going to have a really bad day.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd just like to say fark you to Coronavirus for giving me my first paintall free summer in 25 years.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll have to send in my life membership to the National Paintball Association.   They can have my ball shooter when they pry it from my cold dead fingers.
 
