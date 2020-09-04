 Skip to content
(WAFF Huntsville)   Old and busted: Dog ate my homework. New hotness: Goat ate my paperwork   (waff.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To be fair,
The goat IS more likely to have eaten it...

//they're not exactly picky eaters
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does anyone really believe that?
chewynathan2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The goat was, har rumph , whitesh in color and complying with commands, while wearing  a maga hat.
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I believe
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My homework was a recipe for goat.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: Does anyone really believe that?
Beat me to it.
 
