(CNN)   Ever play the PC game, 'Firewatch'? Now you can rent a fire lookout tower for $40 a night. Sexy radio voice not included   (cnn.com) divider line
21
levitcleos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
great game
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

levitcleos: great game


Fark user image


...concurs, and would REEEALLLY enjoy a friendly game of doubles.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that looks fun. not
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of my favorites out of steam. Great game.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: levitcleos: great game

Fark user image 553x414

...concurs, and would REEEALLLY enjoy a friendly game of doubles.


Damn, damn, damn!  I came here planning to make a remark about Ranger Gord, but you have stolen my thunder.

DUCK TAPE FOREVER!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I get time this year I am putting a fire watch tower up. It will be out of old good scaffolding that I want out of my garage and have a good location on top of a hill to put it. I will give me a good 50 miles of 360 degree viewing area on clear days.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: that looks fun. not


I'd say the bed full of mouse turds really makes the experience.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now?

Been available for years.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ya know that's on multiple platforms.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We used to have lots of fire towers around here but they've been replaced with three helicopters circling the province regularly.

I know one of the pods is a tree house near where I grew up.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Up on Mt. Hozomeen,
"The silence is so intense that you can hear your own blood roar in your ears but louder than that by far is the mysterious roar which I alwas identify with the roaring of the diamond wisdom, the mysterious roar of silence itself, which is a great Shhhh reminding you of something you've seemed to have forgotten in the stress of your days since birth." -jack kerouac

Great book featuring a a fire watch tower.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Seneca in wv also has a firetower you can rent. It is booked way in advance however. Cabins are much easier to get and still pretty nice.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're booked often as soon as they become available here.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sexy radio voice, you say?


Fark user image
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I found out about this last month, so I've been checking for tower availability in Montana, Oregon, and Colorado. Definitely something I want to experience.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Remember its only 125 stair steps to the restroom.

Well unless you, never mind.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
HENLO WATCHTOWER IS THIS DOGGO?

YES DIS IS

Fark user image
 
Krieghund
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Remember its only 125 stair steps to the restroom.

Well unless you, never mind.


It's called a poop deck for a reason.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: some_beer_drinker: that looks fun. not

I'd say the bed full of mouse turds really makes the experience.


Do you have to pay extra for that? Asking for a friend...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Every year, for the last 60+ years, my dad has rented a cabin about 25 yards from an old Forest Service fire watch tower near Elk City, ID. The cabin was for the spotters to eat and rest between shifts, and for hunters to use during hunting season.

The tower itself is about 150 feet tall (USFS closed it about 25 years ago, but they still let people go up in it), and the cab at the top not much bigger than a closet, but the views are amazing.
 
