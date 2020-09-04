 Skip to content
(WNYT Albany)   MadLibs headline: Albany man rescued from Lake George by priests on a floating tiki bar   (wnyt.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Clergy, Jesus, Drug addiction, Seminary, Passing By, Personal flotation device, Addiction, What Happened  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK
One time a guy prays for help, god sends priests with booze
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whenever I hear of a "miraculous" or "heroic" rescue, I immediately think, "So, somebody did something really f*cking stupid, didn't they?"  But then I say to myself, "Hey - things happen.  It might have been a terrible accident.  Not necessarily stupidity."

<click>

Didn't make sure his life vest was on properly.  Didn't use the safety strap on his paddle.  Lost track of his position because he was f*cking around with his phone.  Refused to call for help when people passed by.  Would rather die than let go of his phone.

So... yeah.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do these priests have a brochure? They might be on to something good here.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Do these priests have a brochure? They might be on to something good here.


Seminarians, not priests.  And the Paulist Fathers are to the Catholic Clergy what the Air Force is to the military.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Less forgiving article.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Less forgiving article.

He was yelling 'help.' It was interesting because there was other people around and none of them seemed to stop

 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister got married on Lake George, so doing dumb shiat there checks out.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They had to live in the lake?

Four Yorkshiremen- Monty Python
Youtube ue7wM0QC5LE
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Headline says it all, I think.
 
