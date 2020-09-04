 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Rarely does a mugshot scream "guy who attempts to kidnap an infant at 9:35am"   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Supermarket, Grocery store, Safeway Inc., Flagstaff Police Department, Bashas' grocery store, self-checkout line, night of Sept., 59-year-old Jeffrey Roholt of Flagstaff  
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the mugshot of a guy who looked at his grocery basket and reasoned that he'd be eating better in prison.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why the fark do u want a baby?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh yeah. This guy's gonna have loads of fun in Genpop.
 
p51d007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Self checkout? Hey, you scan it, it's yours.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.firstcoastnews.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Giant-Sized Peter Dinklage?

??/or am I just stoned?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OK then.

There are two Bashas stores in Flagstaff and I shop at one of them.  I have never seen this sh*tbird, so I'm going to guess it's the OTHER Bashas?  The one by WalMart?

That does make sense.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll bet that guy reeks to high heaven. His hair needs to be killed with fire.
 
