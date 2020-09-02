 Skip to content
(CBS New York)   NY man says he has lived for decades in perfect harmony with tens of thousands of honeybees inside his home. Why? Let's ask him   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Beekeeping, Honeycomb, Enter Anthony Planakis, Honey  
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bet he buzzes when he talks.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I can avoid being stung, I could put up with wasps, since they feed insects to their larvae.  At least the ones that aren't implanted into tarantulas and cicadas as eggs.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: If I can avoid being stung, I could put up with wasps, since they feed insects to their larvae.  At least the ones that aren't implanted into tarantulas and cicadas as eggs.


Eh, bees pollinate all of our crops, and since they die if they sting mammals, they tend to be significantly less assholish compared to wasps, who just don't give a fark.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: NM Volunteer: If I can avoid being stung, I could put up with wasps, since they feed insects to their larvae.  At least the ones that aren't implanted into tarantulas and cicadas as eggs.

Eh, bees pollinate all of our crops, and since they die if they sting mammals, they tend to be significantly less assholish compared to wasps, who just don't give a fark.


True, but I've never been stung by a wasp.  Maybe they recognize that I don't care to hurt them.

And wasps also pollinate.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My favorite part of the article is the retired NYPD detective named Tony Bees.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This guy is a steward of the earth. Rock on. Of course some busy bodies had to cramp his Apis free housing ways. Honeybees are about as an innocuous of an insect you can get
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Earth - The Bees Made Honey In The Lion's Skull
Youtube qfq4lotdv8g
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tommy Boy - Bees
Youtube fvMRlezScUM
 
