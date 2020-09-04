 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Hotel calls police because of a white suspect waving a gun. Cop who arrives does the logical thing: holds a black employee at gunpoint until he's sure he's not the white suspect   (azfamily.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
First off "white man with a gun" is a bogus call for obvious reasons. When he comes upon an unsecured black, he had to check see iffin he's a runaway, had ta check with his owner to make sure he's legit. B. He had to put the fear o god inta that boy, let him feel it fer three long minutes, that he could kill his ass at any moment and aint nobody gonna lift a finger 'bout it. Not his momma, not his daddy, not his pastor, not even his uppity black lawyer.
It's called the new normal.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The manager of the hotel told Kerzaya the suspect was a white man wearing a black T-shirt and tan pants.

Black employee is wearing a light gray shirt and black pants.

Kerzaya is heard on the footage telling the Black employee, "I am responding to somebody with a firearm who matches your description."

....
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the cop gets fired, it'll be because he didn't shoot the unarmed and non-combative black guy.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he didn't shoot him? Progress! Keep protesting, we'll get there eventually.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I'm beginning to trust a black man with a gun more than I trust a white man with one. Like, even if he's robbing me. At least I know he can't falsify a police report and send me to jail for his own mistakes.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tempe police officer holds Black man at gunpoint while searching for white suspect

/It's a dry feat.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Example #9,420,133,769 in "Reasons why people say All Cops are Bastards", even the "good ones"
 
