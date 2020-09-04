 Skip to content
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those aren't vintage items, they're garbage
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Those aren't vintage items, they're garbage


To you they may be, but to others it means other things.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So... how do a sewing pattern, a ledger and a bunch of blank checks end up inside a wall?  If it were just the checks and ledger, I could see it being a hiding place for an illicit business.  But... the sewing pattern?

I'm always flummoxed by these "found cool stuff inside a sealed wall" stories.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB: Growing up my Dad did all the reno work on our house. He enjoyed it. But everytime he had to put up drywall, he put an empty beer bottle in there and sealed it up. The best buy date or whatever, will give them an indication/time frame when the work was done.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I found a packet of vintage early 80's porn mags still in the mailer they came in after I bought my house
(early 2000's)..They were stashed on top of the air return duct..
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That kind of thing is always neat. It may just be junk, but so is most archaeology.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Congrats. You found someone's great great great grandfather's jerk stash

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So... how do a sewing pattern, a ledger and a bunch of blank checks end up inside a wall?  If it were just the checks and ledger, I could see it being a hiding place for an illicit business.  But... the sewing pattern?

I'm always flummoxed by these "found cool stuff inside a sealed wall" stories.


Could be the wall wasn't so sealed at the time, stuff got hidden in a cubbyhole or whatnot for any number of normal or abnormal reasons, forgotten about, then later renovations to the house seal off the hole without anyone checking what might be back there.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So... how do a sewing pattern, a ledger and a bunch of blank checks end up inside a wall?  If it were just the checks and ledger, I could see it being a hiding place for an illicit business.  But... the sewing pattern?

I'm always flummoxed by these "found cool stuff inside a sealed wall" stories.


That sounds like less of a time capsule and more stuff falling off a dresser through a gap between the wall and floor upstairs.
 
HempHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Benevolent Misanthrope: So... how do a sewing pattern, a ledger and a bunch of blank checks end up inside a wall?  If it were just the checks and ledger, I could see it being a hiding place for an illicit business.  But... the sewing pattern?

I'm always flummoxed by these "found cool stuff inside a sealed wall" stories.

That sounds like less of a time capsule and more stuff falling off a dresser through a gap between the wall and floor upstairs.


a very dirty comb

My thoughts exactly.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Those aren't vintage items, they're garbage


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keeve [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CSB 1:
In my early twenties 3 friends and I rented an old 4 bedroom house. There were stairs up to the attic which was completely finished to constitute the 4th bedroom. There were cabinets in the roof-slanted walls that revealed some ripped insulation paper to expose the "insulation" inside which were actually old newspapers. I remember one of them had the headline, "Hitler invades Poland".

CSB 2: 
We need to re-carpet the basement of the house I currently live in. After ripping out the old carpet, I plan on using a Sharpie to write on the concrete floor...

BEWARE THE WEEPING ANGEL
OH, AND DUCK!
REALLY, DUCK!
SALLY SPARROW
DUCK, NOW!
LOVE FROM
THE DOCTOR
(1969)

...before laying down the new carpet. I'm guessing any future owners, whenever and whoever that may be, won't have a clue what it means unless they are as geeky as me (assuming they replace the flooring as well).

/Maybe we'll just live in this house until we can find a buyer named Sally Sparrow. That would be even better.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: CSB: Growing up my Dad did all the reno work on our house. He enjoyed it. But everytime he had to put up drywall, he put an empty beer bottle in there and sealed it up. The best buy date or whatever, will give them an indication/time frame when the work was done.


I found some beer cans from the 1930s while working in an antique shop . Tried to give them to the owners but they were not interested .
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Holy shiat. How is this not the lead item on the weekend papers?
 
