(CBS 21 Harrisburg) Video Thrill-seeker at theme park narrowly avoids family of bears on coaster
5
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was rooting for the bears.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does a bear sh*t on a roller coaster?
No, but that woman did.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Does a bear sh*t on a roller coaster?
No, but that woman did.


Yogi almost gave her a boo-boo.
 
jefferator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Poor bears - must have been terrified.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And for the rest of the day at the park the cubs were incessantly pleading with mama bear to get on the coaster again and again. And of course mama bear constantly reminded the cubs that the last time they were on the coaster they almost got hurt.
 
