‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, don't give real criminals any ideas.

/s
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm... Better shoot anyway. Probably just a clever criminal. Or smartass antifa. Worst case god will sort them out, amen.

/*sigh*
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Sir, we're going to need to see your Crossfit Permit -- *BLAM BLAM BLAM* He reached for his pocket!" -- Officer A. Muhrica.

/ Pretty much the case in a lot of cops shooting unarmed black men.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Dude, don't give real criminals any ideas.

/s


fark right off.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All cops need to see is those guns out to pull theirs'.  Better to go with long sleeves, bro.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Barr laughs and farts at our democracy.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
THE FLOURESCENT LIME GREEN HAT WAS COMING STRAIGHT AT ME! I HAD NO CHOICE!
/this argument that would not be used in except in Barr's dystopian America
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wake me up if you spot po-po!

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

koder: Hmmm... Better shoot anyway. Probably just a clever criminal. Or smartass antifa. Worst case god will sort them out, amen.

/*sigh*


I'd like to hear more about this "worst case God" to which you refer. Seems like now would be a good time for them to step up.  Or do we have to wait for the worse case God?
 
philodough
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is sad.

This is America.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: jaylectricity: Dude, don't give real criminals any ideas.

/s

fark right off.


I was being sarcastic. I thought that we use "/s" for that. Sorry to miscommunicate.

Oh wait...you were going to wear this shirt when you went on your crime spree. Now I get it.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: koder: Hmmm... Better shoot anyway. Probably just a clever criminal. Or smartass antifa. Worst case god will sort them out, amen.

/*sigh*

I'd like to hear more about this "worst case God" to which you refer. Seems like now would be a good time for them to step up.  Or do we have to wait for the worse case God?


Worst-case timeline gets worst-case god.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: towatchoverme: jaylectricity: Dude, don't give real criminals any ideas.

/s

fark right off.

I was being sarcastic. I thought that we use "/s" for that. Sorry to miscommunicate.

Oh wait...you were going to wear this shirt when you went on your crime spree. Now I get it.


As wonked out as we've gotten down the Poe's law rabbit hole, I'm starting to wonder if we just need to end everything with emojis to make it insanely clear - like a slightly modernized version of 90's BBS bullshiat.  I've had more than a few problems with that myself.  Thing is, I can't even be mad.  With the insane farkers running their mouths at 900db - how the fark is anyone supposed to know?
 
Zroop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: koder: Hmmm... Better shoot anyway. Probably just a clever criminal. Or smartass antifa. Worst case god will sort them out, amen.

/*sigh*

I'd like to hear more about this "worst case God" to which you refer. Seems like now would be a good time for them to step up.  Or do we have to wait for the worse case God?


Worst case God is the worst. Wouldn't he be even more worst if he did not exist? Ergo, worst case God does not exist.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Existen​c​e_of_God#Ontological_argument
 
