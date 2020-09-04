 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   911 will call you if they want egg rolls   (wkrn.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But I thought with six you get eggroll...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like that boy who cried wolf 1,171 times.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bet if he'd asked if they wanted donuts it wouldnt have taken 1171 calls to get them out there
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
W[hy]TF did they let him call over a thousand times before taking action?  FFS!  It's not like he was calling from a different payphone every time.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly shocked Memphis actually went after a 911 abuser.

We have people there who will literally take an ambulance downtown to a hospital, and then walk out of the ambulance and off the property when they stop to use it as a taxi.

This isn't even a joke. That person called 911 in 2016 over 800 times.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Nguyening
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nguyen called the department's emergency line 241 times on September 1

Assuming a 16 hour day (8 hours of sleep). That's 4 times a minute for 16 hours straight. When did he have time to make egg rolls?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did he also ask if their refrigerator is running or if they have Prince Albert in a can?
 
