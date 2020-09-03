 Skip to content
(NPR)   It's the start of another holiday weekend, so you know what that means: Covidiots. Covidiots everywhere
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are 100% united, both in their politicians as well as their membership and followers, on the side of the pandemic and disease. You libs won't break them.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you deserve this america. at first i didnt think so, but after seeing this play out so often...stupid is as stupid does
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: you deserve this america. at first i didnt think so, but after seeing this play out so often...stupid is as stupid does


We're so gung ho about herd immunity huh?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay independence and freedom?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: some_beer_drinker: you deserve this america. at first i didnt think so, but after seeing this play out so often...stupid is as stupid does

We're so gung ho about herd immunity huh?


Username checks out...
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: [i.imgur.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America: Give me Liberty, or give me death by drowning in my own bodily fluids!

Covid-19: Ok.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't for all the collateral damage, I'd say let'em.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just getting away for an hour up the street and staying at a hotel is like a vacation, for real"

Then you're going to love a two week trip to the ICU!

/ maybe try sleeping on the couch
// or camping in the spare bedroom
/// rent an RV and sleep in the driveway
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Republicans are 100% united, both in their politicians as well as their membership and followers, on the side of the pandemic and disease. You libs won't break them.


a welcoming society where it's more important to be antagonistically different than it is to be right.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recombobulator: "Just getting away for an hour up the street and staying at a hotel is like a vacation, for real"

Then you're going to love a two week trip to the ICU!

/ maybe try sleeping on the couch
// or camping in the spare bedroom
/// rent an RV and sleep in the driveway


Go to Sturgis they said. It'll be fun they said.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor liberals. Constantly enraged that people wont immediately comply and behave the way they're told to and that the world refuses to end on schedule.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: America: Give me Liberty, or give me death by drowning in my own bodily fluids!

Covid-19: Ok.


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covidiots VS lemmings. Such a fun year!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gretzkyscores: Poor liberals. Constantly enraged that people wont immediately comply and behave the way they're told to and that the world refuses to end on schedule.


I'm sorry that there's no vaccine for your acute case of dumb.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gretzkyscores: Poor liberals. Constantly enraged that people wont immediately comply and behave the way they're told to and that the world refuses to end on schedule.


Russia called, Messier was better.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: some_beer_drinker: you deserve this america. at first i didnt think so, but after seeing this play out so often...stupid is as stupid does

We're so gung ho about herd immunity huh?


They love anything that they can use to justify their choice to do nothing, to refuse even the tiniest and most justified inconvenience and to let thousands, if not millions of people die.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rightClick: Begoggle: Republicans are 100% united, both in their politicians as well as their membership and followers, on the side of the pandemic and disease. You libs won't break them.

a welcoming society where it's more important to be antagonistically different than it is to be right.


There is a thin line between right and self-righteous.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Poor liberals. Constantly enraged that people wont immediately comply and behave the way they're told to and that the world refuses to end on schedule.


Poor liberals. Right about all the things you've turned out to be wrong about.
Right about Trump.
Right about the economy.
Right about the Trump Virus.
Right about everything.
It really gripes your ass, don't it?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's over, let it go.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

recombobulator: "Just getting away for an hour up the street and staying at a hotel is like a vacation, for real"

Then you're going to love a two week trip to the ICU!

/ maybe try sleeping on the couch
// or camping in the spare bedroom
/// rent an RV and sleep in the driveway


Statistically speaking that certainly is the most likely outcome....
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We're a nation of tantruming 3 year olds. "BUT I DON'T WANNA!"

I can't imagine these farkwads during WWII. People were donating their pots and pans and CARS to the war effort for god's sake. (Of course in true American fashion, most of it was wasted, but still. People used to care about the people around them.)
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's like we're all in high school again.  The Party Police will be out in force, pick a field, well hidden from the roadway.

https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/09/​0​3/coronavirus-enforcement-teams-ready-​to-strike-illegal-labor-day-parties-ch​arlie-baker-administration-says/
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: We're a nation of tantruming 3 year olds. "BUT I DON'T WANNA!"

I can't imagine these farkwads during WWII. People were donating their pots and pans and CARS to the war effort for god's sake. (Of course in true American fashion, most of it was wasted, but still. People used to care about the people around them.)


The problem here is that most covidiots have the analogy backwards, probably from as far back as "fight terror through shopping."

You are not storming the beaches of Normandy by not wearing a mask. You are being a patriot by staying home.
 
adammpower
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

recombobulator: "Just getting away for an hour up the street and staying at a hotel is like a vacation, for real"

Then you're going to love a two week trip to the ICU!

/ maybe try sleeping on the couch
// or camping in the spare bedroom
/// rent an RV and sleep in the driveway


Gotta admit I've really discovered how beautiful parts of PA are this summer

/camping
 
