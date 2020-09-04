 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Your truck suffers a blown out tire. Do you (A) Change the tire, or, because it's Florida skip right-over (B) and go straight to (C) Become this "Wanted Poster" picture?   (fox13news.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Pasco County, Florida, Joey Edward Morgan, Truck, Pickup truck, Interstate Highway System, Automobile, Florida Highway Patrol, Tire  
•       •       •

635 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2020 at 8:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gators. I've had beer. Step B would be Add More Gators and Hold My Beer
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dude looks too trashy to perform basic vehicle maintenance, so probably his fault.
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Gators. I've had beer. Step B would be Add More Gators and Hold My Beer


This thread needs more gators.

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Be sure to tell 'em, "Large Marge sent me"
 
MrHormel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TFA says he ran into the woods to avoid capture.
Maybe he'll find a gator.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.