(CNBC)   Here's how Americans spent their Covid stimulus money, including both Hookers and Blow, as well as various combinations of the two along the economic consumption curve   (cnbc.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some spent it all on a vintage Corvette driver.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saved most of mine to use as an emergency fund for unexpected expenses.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I comingled mine with funds from other sources and used them across more than 20 categories of purchases. It's quite a feat, but somehow I pull off the same scam every single day.

I'm like a professional money launderer.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't even know bout all that stuff. I'm not the adult in this house, i don't even known what the rent is honestly.
I just work and do whatever i feel (i'm cheaply satisfied), and don't spend money when i'm told we're to poor to have fun.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I saved mine because they're just going to want it back when I file my taxes.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Any good or service bought with the COVID relief money is a much more helpful economic use of it than what rich people do what their money.

When poor people get money, they spend it on needs and a few indulgences, which stimulates the economy.
When wealthy people get money, they arrange it in special piles and just leave it there, not putting it into anything but itself.

Guess which one helps the country more?
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mine went as an extra payment towards the mortgage. The soda industry stops for nothing.

Fun fact: our busiest week in the last few years was the week before MN announced the stay at home order.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We paid bills and put some into savings not knowing what was going to happen with our business. We wanted to send all of it to Bidens campaign....Was hoping for another Trump socialist check so we could do so.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stuff. Bills mostly, a few local restaurant deliveries. A controller board in my hvac burnt out in the first week of august and that cost 950 bucks, so that took the lion's share.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

big pig peaches: I saved mine because they're just going to want it back when I file my taxes.


You file taxes? Sucker.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Saved one third of it , paid off some bills and stocked up on food and booze ..
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Beer
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think I only spent about $300 of it and that was to fix the car. Oh I did buy steaks for the roommates birthday but other than that nothing. Some might go for my dryer repair though.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dammit forgot about the hookers
 
