If you're in a plane crash and smell fuel do you (a) remain in your seat waiting to burn, or (b) tell the stewardess to open the exit if she doesn't want to get hurt
    Emergency evacuation, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Flight attendant, plane collision, seat belts, fuel tanker, safety instructions, flight attendant's request  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As soon as she smelled fuel, she told passengers to evacuate the plane.

Many ignored her commands to leave belongings behind, and at one point a passenger returned to the plane to retrieve belongings left on board.

Other tried to follow but were turned back by the flight attendant.

WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a good company steward would have said..."who farted y'all"
 
joker420
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That rule is there so you don't get run over by firetrucks. See SF.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My compromise: Anything I can reach from my seat while waiting for the folks ahead of me to leave is fair game.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Probably just out of coffee.

*Don't Panic!*- Scene from Airplane
Youtube rQdxP2m79n8
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
More importantly, where do you bury the survivors?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: More importantly, where do you bury the survivors?


We'll find out once they all start getting cancer from the fumes.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One option:

"GET OFF THIS BLEEPING AIRCRAFT OR SO HELP ME, I"LL LIGHT A MATCH!"
 
rtshrubber [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stories like these always remind me of a story an acquaintance would tell after several drinks. He was flying  to Costa Rica to do research. The acquaintance was about the only non Costa Rican on the flight. The captain makes an announcement  that the flight  crew expects turbulence ahead and everyone should fasten their seatbelt. Most of the passengers didn't listen. Several minutes later they hit an "air pocket" and my acquaintance looks up from his book to see the entire ceiling of the cabin plastered with screaming passengers. A few moments later they were all deposited harshly on the back of the seats and floor. Cabin crew immediate commenced with walking up the aisle with half gallons of whiskey  pouring for all who needed to settle their nerves.
 
Slappy McCynical
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welcome to the current state of mind of humans. I know better than anyone and won't listen to those whose job it is to know better to protect me.
 
johndalek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
above all--read the safety card and follow the instructions

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
40 people burned to death on an Aeroflot flight last year because idiots held up the aisle to grab their carry on instead of evacuating.

People are idiots.
 
goatharper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Aeroflot


Say no more.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rtshrubber: Stories like these always remind me of a story an acquaintance would tell after several drinks. He was flying  to Costa Rica to do research. The acquaintance was about the only non Costa Rican on the flight. The captain makes an announcement  that the flight  crew expects turbulence ahead and everyone should fasten their seatbelt. Most of the passengers didn't listen. Several minutes later they hit an "air pocket" and my acquaintance looks up from his book to see the entire ceiling of the cabin plastered with screaming passengers. A few moments later they were all deposited harshly on the back of the seats and floor. Cabin crew immediate commenced with walking up the aisle with half gallons of whiskey  pouring for all who needed to settle their nerves.


I always wear my seat belt on an airplane, even when the seat belt sign is off, for this very reason.

Protip: just loosen it.  A lot.  You won't even notice you've got it on.  But if there is sudden unexpected turbulence, you won't be flung onto the ceiling.

Also, wear cargo pants and keep important stuff like passports and small amounts of any critical medication you need on your person at all times.  If a sudden evacuation is needed, you already have the stuff that matters.  There should never be anything important in your carryon.  If you have important stuff on you laptop, back it onto a thumbdrive first and keep that with you.  Or better yet keep that shiat on the cloud.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: 40 people burned to death on an Aeroflot flight last year because idiots held up the aisle to grab their carry on instead of evacuating.

People are idiots.


I saw a documentary on crashes and they brought up why people grab their stuff instead of just GTFOing.

They said it was because during a traumatic event our brains have a habit of going on autopilot (pun not intended).  "Me leave plane, me must grab my stuff."  It's akin to military training - when the shiat hits the fan you automatically do what you were trained to do without having to think about it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: My compromise: Anything I can reach from my seat while waiting for the folks ahead of me to leave is fair game.


What if you can reach your carry-on bag?
The problem that happens is that it becomes a domino effect and "since I'm already standing waiting for the person ahead of me let me get my bag".
The issue that happens then is that the aisle gets clogged, slowing everyone down  and people then jump with luggage on to the slide.
 
bababa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It wasn't until the flight attendant opened the door under pressure from passengers that she realized they did have to evacuate the plane right away. If people had just stayed in their seats awaiting instructions, the fuel truck might have blown up before people got out.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

joker420: That rule is there so you don't get run over by firetrucks. See SF.


This is a very valid point regarding safety.
An aircraft accident is a very chaotic event. Adding injured and possibly concussed people milling about the scene can only breed more tragedy.
 
