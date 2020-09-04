 Skip to content
(Denver Post)   Looks like a warm 90 degrees for Labor Day but get out your snow tires for Tuesday   (denverpost.com) divider line
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snow three weeks before the end of summer.  Colorado is so very Colorado-ish sometimes.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Similar prediction in northern New Mexico too.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One of my favorite things about Colorado is the weather.  Even when it's bi-polar like it's about to be.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Snow three weeks before the end of summer.  Colorado is so very Colorado-ish sometimes.


Of all the Colorado's, it's the Coloradoest....
 
holdmybones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Last snow was second week of June, right?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds about right.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, I think there have been indications of an early snow year.  Whether it will be big is up for debate still.  Feels like it may be pretty good or average at least.

/I know there was a light dusting on Monday morning, someone said there was snow in the Aspen area that added up to a little bit.
//but anyway it has been pretty cool in the early mornings.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some sort of citation.  I've zero to back up Colorado predictions.

https://snowbrains.com/could-we-see-s​n​owmageddon-2-0-for-idaho-this-winter/

Well, the wasp nests seem higher.  I dunno, I have not seen any.
 
xtalman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The weather dudes are talking snow here in OK also.  Out in the pan handle next to CO but still.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ski9600: Some sort of citation.  I've zero to back up Colorado predictions.

https://snowbrains.com/could-we-see-sn​owmageddon-2-0-for-idaho-this-winter/

Well, the wasp nests seem higher.  I dunno, I have not seen any.


I have family up by Brundage. Stupid Covid is gonna make a visit a pain in the ass this winter.

The article mentions their 2016-2017 season - my nephew was going apeshiat that winter. I'd get videos every day.
 
