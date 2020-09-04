 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Economists increasingly worry about K-shaped economic recovery that favors the wealthy, as opposed to all those other non-existent economic recoveries that favored the poor   (cnbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So back to normal.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why you tax the rich, they will wind up with all the money again anyway at least it does some good flowing back into their hands.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In b4 the commies
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
LOL

It's almost like rewarding the already-wealthy doesn't actually help most people. Since most people aren't, you know, wealthy.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rube-Americans will always vote against their own self-interests.
 
lennavan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah but think of all the jobs they will be able to create!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't know what K-shaped means and the article has no picture of a K.

Real smart reporting there, CNBseenoletterK
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
From 1944-1963 the top tax rate was 91%. Lets make America great again.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"America sucks, the wealthy get more wealthy, so I'mma biatch about it on Fark!"

Vote
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The FR model favoured the poor.

/French Revolution
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I don't know what K-shaped means and the article has no picture of a K.

Real smart reporting there, CNBseenoletterK


Bonus:

