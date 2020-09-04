 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   "Experts" release a list of "lesser-known" apps that could expose your child to sex trafficking. Stupid tag because the list includes Grinder and Plenty of Fish   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wayfair mysteriously absent...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right, kids naturally gravitate toward apps chock full of old people wanting to get naked.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange they left "Kid Fu*ker" off of the list.

I mean it says right there on iTunes ..."we have the hottest kids so if thats your thing this is the app for you..."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Strange they left "Kid Fu*ker" off of the list.

I mean it says right there on iTunes ..."we have the hottest kids so if thats your thing this is the app for you..."


This is an outrage, Apple will put a stop to this immediately if they don't start paying their 30%
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like a good scare story to spice up your headlines
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any app having to do with pizza or Hillary Clinton?

STUDY IT OUT, PEOPLE!!!!
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apps?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got our very own satanic panic here in 2020.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Got our very own satanic panic here in 2020.


Cool, I miss the devil.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when i was a kid i had to really work to find someone to exploit me.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, PlentyofFish probably does have its fair share of "youth pastors."  A dating app that caters exclusively to hardline "All For Jesus"-types as an actual selling point?  Dead give-away.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like food delivery apps, but you get molested instead.

Grinder
Plenty o' Fish
Subway
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if these kids used any of those apps.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your kid is on grindr, there's probably an entirely different talk that needs to take place...
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the usual suspects.

Lock the damn phone so only you can download apps. That will take care of about 80% of it. Then randomly ask for a phone inspection to make sure they aren't going around the controls.

Also, does a 10 year old really need one?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: when i was a kid i had to really work to find someone to exploit me.


Not like that you pervert
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm losing already against  little snotty kids in every damn video game I try to play online. Now I'm even getting obliterated by them when I'm trying to date online? What the fark has this world come to?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: That's right, kids naturally gravitate toward apps chock full of old people wanting to get naked.


Well, kids also like to eat tide pods so...there's that.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So it's apps where pedophiles are likely to communicate with other pedophiles to share contraband.  In other words, any social media app with any measure of encryption, auto-erasing chat history, or anonymity.  So, most of them.

And it's also apps with social media functions that have a low barrier to entry, for example, by not requiring paid memberships, or by offering to connect you to people you are not required to know in meat-space.  Which is basically every social media app that isn't in the first category, and some that also are.

Oh, and it's also apps that let kids hide things from their parents.  Since, obviously, if your kid is hiding anything from you, it means he's being sex trafficked.

It's telling that nowhere in this list does it point to any examples of even isolated sex trafficking on any app.  It just talks about how those apps could make kids vulnerable to potential predators.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In before "they misspelled 'Grindr!'"
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: All the usual suspects.

Lock the damn phone so only you can download apps. That will take care of about 80% of it. Then randomly ask for a phone inspection to make sure they aren't going around the controls.

Also, does a 10 year old really need one?


When locked-up and controlled it's like a fancy long range walkie talkie or a "dinner bell" - get home kid dinner time!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Got our very own satanic panic here in 2020.


It's dawned on me that Qanon is the modern version of the 1980s satanic panic.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Got our very own satanic panic here in 2020.


I tried to type out 3 different ways to say you are wrong, but damned if I could think of a smart thing to say.

The 4chan special bus has built a very clever Trojan horse. Political terrorism and conspiracy theory wrapped not in the flag, but wrapped in the corpses and ruined lives of child sex trafficking.

At least Satanism had people would could talk to and independent reviews to show how much of a joke it was to demonize D&D and rock music. You can't really "dig down" into pedophiles and find anything that is a lie/good. Other than the blatant lies and conspiracy theories the MAGAmorons throw around.
 
chawco
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: All the usual suspects.

Lock the damn phone so only you can download apps. That will take care of about 80% of it. Then randomly ask for a phone inspection to make sure they aren't going around the controls.

Also, does a 10 year old really need one?


Actually,
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sigh. Less than 1% of child abductions are by stranger. So many things are being conflated here by weasel words. What does possibly expose children to sex trafficking even mean? That a child might see a picture of it? That a child may be enticed to send inappropriate material via an app? In order to counter something effectively, we need to be able to define it. Otherwise, we get bathroom laws and no one is safer.
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Also, does a 10 year old really need one?


Sorry, misclick.

Actually kids do kinda need some sort of device these days, especially with quarantine and all (yes many places are still doing that).

My 10 YO had lost of her social interaction since March on a phone. They talk to friends, play Roblox or whatever while on Skype together. It's an important part of their social lives. As they grow older it changes (not always in good ways) and it becomes central to how they make plans and interact.

The kids these days aren't exactly calling each other's home phones, or allowed to bike down to their friends houses to ask to go play outside. They need a form of connection.

As another example there was a soccer field across the street from me (they are turning it into a playground because God forbid kids play soccer). Sometimes last summer, swarms of boys aged around 12-17 would depend on the park and split into teams and play. They sure didn't ask their parents to arrange that. It was all instagram or whatever.
 
