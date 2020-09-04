 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   The claim that 30-35% of Big Ten athletes have been discovered to have heart conditions linked to Covid-19 has turned out to be waaaaaay off   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That clears up nothing.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: That clears up nothing.


This. What's the "lower rate," 2.5% or 25%?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Aren't there 14 schools in the Big 10?
I don't think math is their thing.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's this? Confusing information from Penn State? Lead me to my fainting couch.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They must have threatened to pull his season tickets.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
America, where high schools and colleges exist to support sports.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: edmo: That clears up nothing.

This. What's the "lower rate," 2.5% or 25%?


I'm pretty sure what I read the other day said that 30% of Penn State athletes that tested positive have that condition.  This says that no athletes at Penn State who tested positive have that condition.  But really, who can keep this shiat straight?
 
AeAe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: edmo: That clears up nothing.

This. What's the "lower rate," 2.5% or 25%?


--
Appears to be 13%. Which is still high.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: America, where high schools and colleges exist to support sports.


University deans are no longer 40 year tenured professors, they are former bankers and CEOs.

Printing money is not restricted to college sports
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My blood pressure is also in worse shape because i can't go to the gym or yoga, so it's also linked to covid.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, 3 big and one small athlete?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: common sense is an oxymoron: edmo: That clears up nothing.

This. What's the "lower rate," 2.5% or 25%?

I'm pretty sure what I read the other day said that 30% of Penn State athletes that tested positive have that condition.  This says that no athletes at Penn State who tested positive have that condition.  But really, who can keep this shiat straight?


I thought it was 30-35% of B1G athletes who tested COVID-positive also having myocarditis.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: America, where high schools and colleges exist to support sports.


They are full of athletic supporters.
 
bthom37
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once you've learned to ignore the rhythmic slapping sounds coming from the showers at Penn State, you can ignore anything.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: My blood pressure is also in worse shape because i can't go to the gym or yoga, so it's also linked to covid.


So, like, do you really buy into the whole "Covid isn't killing people, it's underlying conditions killing people who contact covid" horsehit or do you just say it to upset people?
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whew it's only half that, get those students back on the field!

/don't worry about the 15% with heart disease...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Aren't there 14 schools in the Big 10?
I don't think math is their thing.


Branding is a hell of a thing.
 
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did someone claim that? I must have missed it.

/Panic or outrage?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: fark'emfeed'emfish: My blood pressure is also in worse shape because i can't go to the gym or yoga, so it's also linked to covid.

So, like, do you really buy into the whole "Covid isn't killing people, it's underlying conditions killing people who contact covid" horsehit or do you just say it to upset people?


I certainly believe a high number are just that. Hell, New Mexico admitted as much.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: common sense is an oxymoron: edmo: That clears up nothing.

This. What's the "lower rate," 2.5% or 25%?

I'm pretty sure what I read the other day said that 30% of Penn State athletes that tested positive have that condition.  This says that no athletes at Penn State who tested positive have that condition.  But really, who can keep this shiat straight?


I mean, 30% of 0 is still 0, so technically....
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sad news for Fark's doom-mongering community.
 
