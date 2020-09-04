 Skip to content
Times Square vehicular assault suspect wasn't a cop, but cop adjacent
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A spokesperson for the NYPD said the black Ford Taurus was filled with several counterprotesters, who had been told to leave the area shortly after 8 p.m. They were being ushered by police officers through the parking lot of a nearby hotel, but "missed the turn," the spokesperson said, and instead drove straight toward the crowd of protesters who'd emerged from Duffy Square into the roadway on 46th Street.

Alternate reading. They were ushered by police directly toward the crowd of protesters.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: A spokesperson for the NYPD said the black Ford Taurus was filled with several counterprotesters, who had been told to leave the area shortly after 8 p.m. They were being ushered by police officers through the parking lot of a nearby hotel, but "missed the turn," the spokesperson said, and instead drove straight toward the crowd of protesters who'd emerged from Duffy Square into the roadway on 46th Street.

Alternate reading. They were ushered by police directly toward the crowd of protesters.


Or: "driver ignored police instructions and drove toward protestors instead."
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police have moved past choosing sides in a political fight, which is bad enough, but we now have at least two well documented instances of police actively assisting in the murder (or attempted murder) of protestors.

This is absolutely terrifying
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Take off your masks, stop being a sheep, there is no pandemic," Germanotta, who sported a Trump mask pulled down to her chin, shouted at protesters earlier in the night.

Because of course.
 
bthom37
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That car was just full of derp, huh.  Hakim Gibson, a pro-NYPD 'activist' who'd made the car up to look like a cop car, with a pro Trump trans woman at the wheel.  Who else was in the car?  Pippi Longstocking and her highly developed meth habit, a sentient toadstool, and Don Jr.?
 
bthom37
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

YakBoy42: The police have moved past choosing sides in a political fight, which is bad enough, but we now have at least two well documented instances of police actively assisting in the murder (or attempted murder) of protestors.

This is absolutely terrifying


It's always been like that.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How the hell are there no charges?  How the hell do the cops not know who the driver was after interviewing the passengers, when the social medias have it figured out?

I'm just asking questions.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Flincher: Fark these Trumpers . Chain them behind a truck and drag them through Times Square. Along with the pigs that let them go.

vote


Drink
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: How the hell are there no charges?  How the hell do the cops not know who the driver was after interviewing the passengers, when the social medias have it figured out?

I'm just asking questions.


WTF!  Hell ass damn!

I'm just shouting expletives.
 
bthom37
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: How the hell are there no charges?  How the hell do the cops not know who the driver was after interviewing the passengers, when the social medias have it figured out?

I'm just asking questions.


Because the NYPD approves of the drivers actions, and they did interview the driver and passengers per TFA.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bthom37: That car was just full of derp, huh.  Hakim Gibson, a pro-NYPD 'activist' who'd made the car up to look like a cop car, with a pro Trump trans woman at the wheel.  Who else was in the car?  Pippi Longstocking and her highly developed meth habit, a sentient toadstool, and Don Jr.?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

YakBoy42: The police have moved past choosing sides in a political fight, which is bad enough, but we now have at least two well documented instances of police actively assisting in the murder (or attempted murder) of protestors.

This is absolutely terrifying


It's not even about sides.  The protests were "Hey, stop killing us!" and some responded "SORRY? WE CAN'T HEAR YOU OVER ALL THE KILLING!"
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hakim Gibson is a known White Supremist.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess that's just how it is, if you turn down a one way street and there's protesters at the other end, you just have to drive through them.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The more I read, the less I understood.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bthom37: pro Trump trans woman at the wheel.


How the fark...

You go. Fight to be the last one into the ovens.
 
tobcc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seems like an awful lot of "Blue Lives Matter" <cough> racists </cough> end up as counter protests and get "scared" and attack the peaceful protest that was occurring.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bthom37: Hakim Gibson, a pro-NYPD 'activist' who'd made the car up to look like a cop car, with a pro Trump trans woman at the wheel.


Well, I know someone who's not invited to Pride next year!
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Psylence: bthom37: pro Trump trans woman at the wheel.

How the fark...

You go. Fight to be the last one into the ovens.


Kinda reminds me of when Laura Loomer tried to get some Nazi dick.

for the uninitiated
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jtown: [i.ebayimg.com image 400x300]


For some reason I just had a 90s comic book flashback, and suddenly seethe with generic, teeth-clenched rage.
 
drxym
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a general rule of thumb, do not accelerate into a crowd of people in front of you, especially if you are a racist asshole and they're protesting people of your ilk. If for no other reason than the trouble it causes your defence attorney when they're trying to justifying your actions.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: bthom37: That car was just full of derp, huh.  Hakim Gibson, a pro-NYPD 'activist' who'd made the car up to look like a cop car, with a pro Trump trans woman at the wheel.  Who else was in the car?  Pippi Longstocking and her highly developed meth habit, a sentient toadstool, and Don Jr.?

[Fark user image image 425x431]


It's possible that's one of the most spot on the nose caricatures they ever did on SP.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
http://whybluelivesmatter.com/
 
