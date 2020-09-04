 Skip to content
(Rapid City Journal)   Two weeks ago: Sturgis bike rally ends. Today: South Dakota is the #1 COVID hot spot in the nation   (rapidcityjournal.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew this would happen?
Why didn't somebody worn us?

OH well. Time for the State Fair. <--------  I kid you not.  Sept 7th deep fried 'rona on a stick.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
🎸 🎼 🎶 Booooooorn to be vennnnt-a-laaaaaatted 🎵 🎤
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Palin of the Plains strikes again. Our Governor is useless.
 
1funguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, but she's hot.
That's how republicans watch FOX news, too.
FUHQUE credibility.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers.

/as in, I think this is funny and pray they die before getting a chance to vote
 
moto-geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

1funguy: Yeah, but she's hot.
That's how republicans watch FOX news, too.
FUHQUE credibility.


Gonna need to see much photographic evidence so I can validate your claims of hotness.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
teabaggingforjesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Darwin always wins
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She's "government hot" I guess.
//sharp knees
///etc.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

1funguy: Yeah, but she's hot.
That's how republicans watch FOX news, too.
FUHQUE credibility.


That dusty old claptrap? I don't know anyone that'd want to spend time inside that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll gladly pay you in September for some income in August.

From the unpublished works of J. Wellington Wimpy, 15th July, 1932
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nuke the whole state.  Eliminate the plague rats.  No mercy.  No survivors.  Just keep nuking the state until the bombs reach magama.  Then let the magma cleanse the state too.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side, the used motorcycle market is going to have a lot of cheap cycles for sale soon, either from people who need to sell them to pay for their medical bills or from those who will never ride again.

Hey, Ferrari owners!  You guys should have a Cars, Coffee, & Covid gathering.

I still want a cheap 488 Pista.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

moto-geek: She's "government hot" I guess.
//sharp knees
///etc.
[Fark user image image 850x478][Fark user image image 850x592][Fark user image image 850x642]


Edwina Jane Almost.
 
Nullav
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's alright, we'll even those numbers out in no time with schools reopening.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the whole state.  Eliminate the plague rats.  No mercy.  No survivors.  Just keep nuking the state until the bombs reach magama.  Then let the magma cleanse the state too.


Then send the military after each and every sturgis plague rat that went out of state and have them executed on the street.  It isn't wrong if the government does it.  Stream each execution on youtube.  Let plague rats know what is coming for them.  No mercy.  Then desecrate their bodies and have all the religions perform whatever rituals they think will auto damn the plague rats to hell.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the whole state.  Eliminate the plague rats.  No mercy.  No survivors.  Just keep nuking the state until the bombs reach magama.  Then let the magma cleanse the state too.


No need to nuke such a beautiful place. Just kick the white people out and give it back to the people who it really belongs to.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Home, home on the range
Where the Covid-19 and the plague play
Where seldom is heard
A rational word
And respirators hum all day
 
Zed234 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blender61: Who knew this would happen?
Why didn't somebody worn us?

OH well. Time for the State Fair. <--------  I kid you not.  Sept 7th deep fried 'rona on a stick.


Yeah, our state Fair starts in a week or so. The day the board approved it, the stock animal competition committee elected to not allow rabbit competition as there is a virulent and deadly rabbit virus running about. I think I can wait to go to a state fair for a bit.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost. It's the backup Dakota anyway.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Filthy, disease spreading immigr...

Hang on a second...
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hope it was worth it you crusty sun-crisped old trash boomers.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the whole state.  Eliminate the plague rats.  No mercy.  No survivors.  Just keep nuking the state until the bombs reach magama.  Then let the magma cleanse the state too.





Fark user imageView Full Size


Its a go.....
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the whole state.  Eliminate the plague rats.  No mercy.  No survivors.  Just keep nuking the state until the bombs reach magama.  Then let the magma cleanse the state too.

No need to nuke such a beautiful place. Just kick the white people out and give it back to the people who it really belongs to.


The place is tainted with plague rats.  Nuclear fusion and magma are the only things that can cleanse it.  Let the Natives have it after the magma cools.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The daily infection rates started spiking right when we thought they would too. farking morons.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I bet antifa did this.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't stress Dakotas. College football will start up in the south in a couple weeks and we'll be the new hotspot
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the whole state.  Eliminate the plague rats.  No mercy.  No survivors.  Just keep nuking the state until the bombs reach magama.  Then let the magma cleanse the state too.



Thanks for the Meme-ries: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the whole state.  Eliminate the plague rats.  No mercy.  No survivors.  Just keep nuking the state until the bombs reach magama.  Then let the magma cleanse the state too.

[Fark user image 600x401]

Its a go.....


Send out the call..................................​....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the whole state.  Eliminate the plague rats.


They've already left the state and gone home to spread the plague in their home towns.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Destructor: [i.pinimg.com image 205x286]


i thought it was fairly conceivable.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But the important thing is: are there any good deals on bikes I (or my father) would like?

Note: he's 71, and likes some of those trike setups.
 
Keethera
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the whole state.  Eliminate the plague rats.  No mercy.  No survivors.  Just keep nuking the state until the bombs reach magama.  Then let the magma cleanse the state too.

No need to nuke such a beautiful place. Just kick the white people out and give it back to the people who it really belongs to.


They might not want to leave, might as well just execute all of them.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Don't stress Dakotas. College football will start up in the south in a couple weeks and we'll be the new hotspot


I take it you haven't heard of the Fargodome.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't be bothered to find it, didn't she send a tweet a month ago proclaiming how awesome they were at preventing COVID?
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When will people learn not to kill each other w/this virus?????


🎶Whose afraid of the big bad virus, whose afraid of the big bad virus, Whose afraid of the big bad virus????You bet your azz I am!🎶
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NINEv2: The daily infection rates started spiking right when we thought they would too. farking morons.


Its funny how that works.  Happened in Florida after their reopening.  Happened in Ozarks with their memorial day parties, but yet, we're just fear mongering every single time.

If you stick your fingers in your ears long enough I hear you can't catch covid.
 
sourballs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fools. Die .
 
