(The Drive)   Even Tom Hardy is impressed with the size of this bait
20
    B-52 Stratofortress, Crimea, Russia, World War II, United States Air Force, B-1 Lancer, Ukraine, Black Sea  
palelizard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why do I feel like we actually gave up information?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

palelizard: Why do I feel like we actually gave up information?


Because Trump is president.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dropping candygrams to the separatists from Donald?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mandrake: Group Captain Mandrake speaking...
Ripper sits at his desk, cigar smoke wafting up through the light of his desk lamp.
Ripper: This is General Ripper speaking.
Mandrake: Yes, sir.
Ripper: You recognize my voice, Mandrake?
Mandrake:I do sir, why do you ask?
Ripper: Why do you think I asked?
Mandrake: Well I don't know , sir. We spoke just a few moments ago on the phone, didn't we?
Ripper: You don't think I'd ask if you recognized my voice unless it was pretty damned important do you, Mandrake?
Mandrake: No, I don't, sir. No.
Ripper: Alright, let's see if we stay on the ball. Has the wing confirmed holding at their failsafe points?
Mandrake: Yes, sir. The confirmations have all just come in.
Ripper: Very well, now, listen to me carefully. The base is being put on condition red. I want this flashed to all sections immediately.
Mandrake: Condition red, sir. Yes. Jolly good idea, keeps the men on their toes.
Ripper: Group Captain, I'm afraid this is not a exercise.
Mandrake: Not an exercise, sir?
Ripper: I shouldn't tell you this, Mandrake, but you're a good officer and you have a right to know. It looks like we're in a shooting war.
Mandrake: Oh, hell. Are the Russians involved sir?
Ripper: Mandrake, that's all I've been told. It just came in on the Red Phone. My orders are for this base to be sealed tight, and that's what I mean to do: seal it tight. Now, I want you to transmit plan R, R for Robert, to the wing. Plan R for Robert.
Mandrake: Is it that bad sir?
Ripper: It looks like it's pretty hairy.
Mandrake: Yes sir. Plan R for Robert, sir.
Ripper: Now, last, and possibly most important, I want all privately owned radios to be immediately impounded.
Mandrake: Yes sir. Ripper:
They might be used to issue instructions to saboteurs. As I have previously arranged, Air Police will have lists of all owners and I want every single one of them collected without exception.
Mandrake: Yes sir.
Ripper: And after you've done that, report back to me.

(Ripper in his office, closing the blinds on wall of windows looking out at the base. Outside, a siren sounds.)
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trump is going to be pissed when he hears about this.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
so trump is helping putin scare the people there? nice. stick it to the libs
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

palelizard: Why do I feel like we actually gave up information?


Because you forgot these are B-52s and were easily visible to the Russians? It's not like we let them get a close look at a B-2.  Which makes sense, what with B-2s being invisible and all. The point was to poke them, and make damn sure they knew they were poked.
 
TheotherMIguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 622x626]


But..that's artwork for Gilgamesh's Noble Phantasm.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 622x626]


The sad thing is, I only know this from MUGEN.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
110% chances trump was never aware of this/nobody ever mentionned it to him because they knew he would never approve.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It took me 3-4 minutes to get the headline. So I figured I'd pop in to help future confused Farkers.

Fark user imageView Full Size



/may be it's just cause I'm drunk
//thank the gods there's hickey otherwise I'd be trolling the poltab
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is this just so Dumpy can once again claim "No one has been harder on Russia than me!" when it's really just an absolutely pointless aerial maneuver he actually had to get permission from papa Vlad to conduct as an air show?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm just going to assume Putin wants to see his new B52 bombers.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 622x626]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheotherMIguy: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 622x626]

But..that's artwork for Gilgamesh's Noble Phantasm.


I know right?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ukraine is weak.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

From a more lovable character.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
