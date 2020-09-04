 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Study finds seniors and teens are more likely to drive vehicles that lack important safety features - such as having a competent person behind the wheel   (upi.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Airbag, important safety features, older drivers, lower-income neighborhoods, highest crash risk of any age group, Automobile safety, older cars, curtain airbags  
•       •       •

101 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2020 at 6:20 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Both are categories that own either older or cheaper cars.  This surprises no one.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TWX: Both are categories that own either older or cheaper cars.  This surprises no one.


Where's the light switch?  Tell me and I'll turn em off.  Thread's done.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
More importantly SET YOUR GODDAMNED SIDEVIEW MIRRORS CORRECTLY! If I'm behind you and I can see your stupid face they're wrong. You should be able to see a car in your sideview before ot leaves your rearview, and you should see it out your window before it leaves your sideview.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: More importantly SET YOUR GODDAMNED SIDEVIEW MIRRORS CORRECTLY! If I'm behind you and I can see your stupid face they're wrong. You should be able to see a car in your sideview before ot leaves your rearview, and you should see it out your window before it leaves your sideview.


Might I suggest decaff.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This study brought to you by the National Association of Side Air Bag Manufacturers.
 
GodsTumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"When I die, I want to die like my grandfather who died peacefully in his sleep. Not screaming like all the passengers in his car."

― Will Rogers
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: Both are categories that own either older or cheaper cars.  This surprises no one.


you have to go back to early 1960's autos to not have basic safety features like seat belts, head rests and rear view mirrors.

about the only time you see 70's and 60's cars on the road are rebuilt repainted weekend cruisers.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.