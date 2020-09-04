 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   DC had an emerging citywide gun crisis and prosecutors started a new program with tougher sentencing. Did they apply it to the whole city? No. Did they apply it to the highest crime areas? Also no. Did they apply it to the blackest neighborhoods? Yes   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Obvious, United States Attorney, Separation of powers, Judiciary, Dismissal of U.S. attorneys controversy, United States Department of Justice, Local government, Prosecution, Judge  
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freakin wypipo!
 
yvmnoc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaaaaaand yet another article behind a paywall. Stop linking to the goddamn WaPo, fuksticks.
 
weege001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon man!
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yvmnoc: Aaaaaaaand yet another article behind a paywall. Stop linking to the goddamn WaPo, fuksticks.


Just turn off javascript on the site. It's in the browser settings.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know of a white Air Force enlistee that roughly a decade ago? crossed state lines to illegally sell a pistol to a guy at some exit-side gas station for cash, per their internet agreement

the guy then USED that pistol to shoot two people in a taxi in baltimore outside of a hotel,

All got caught. And while the shooter did receive justice....  the kid got a stern talking to. I think he's still in the service to this day.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I found this actually rather shocking

In Washington D.C., the death rate associated with firearms is more than thirteen and a half times for African Americans what it is for whites.

So I guess it kind of makes sense and might be appreciated locally actually
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Um, the blackest neighborhoods ALWAYS have the highest crime rates. Statistics have proved this for decades. Are statisticians the real racists?
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where did you think that gun control would happen first?

The federal/state government isn't disarming Cletus Confederate, they're either too scared of them or aligned with them. Any and all forms of gun control would happen at the easiest places to disarm, the "ghetto". Never saw why liberals were all gung ho about severe gun control for that purpose, when they rightfully chided R's for establishing voting "regulations".
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WTF

A white person is five times as likely to commit suicide with a gun as to be shot with a gun; for each African American who uses a gun to commit suicide, five are killed by other people with guns.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
but it caught felons with illegal firearms so where does this fit into the fark narrative of we need tougher gun laws?

this one sounds like it was working
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Again!

D.C. Mayor: Democrat
D.C. City Council: 11 Democrats, 2 Independent, ZERO Republicans

Last Republican Mayor: 1910

Why are Democrat strongholds the most racist?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: yvmnoc: Aaaaaaaand yet another article behind a paywall. Stop linking to the goddamn WaPo, fuksticks.

Just turn off javascript on the site. It's in the browser settings.


for some reason I have to reaccess through Fark after turning off the JavaScript otherwise it goes to Wacky page
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
u Block origin
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Prosecutors instead focused on cases arising from D.C. police Districts 5, 6 and 7 ... The three districts have the highest rates of homicides, violent crime and gun recoveries citywide - accounting for 80 percent, 56 percent and 65 percent of the total[s]

You'll get your reading comprehension up there eventually, Subby.  Keep trying, don't give up!
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
defendant John Victor Reed, who moved March to dismiss his one-count indictment from March 2019 of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Represented by federal defenders and Harvard law professor Andrew Crespo, Reed argues the program unlawfully nullifies the authority of local gun statutes and courts, is arbitrary and capricious and retaliates against defendants who seek pretrial release in D.C. Superior Court.

Sounds like a second amendment case.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

yvmnoc: Aaaaaaaand yet another article behind a paywall. Stop linking to the goddamn WaPo, fuksticks.


stop failing at interneting and/or being a cheapskate
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe the feds wouldn't have to step in if states would strongly punish and strictly enforce felon-in-possession laws.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Where did you think that gun control would happen first?

The federal/state government isn't disarming Cletus Confederate, they're either too scared of them or aligned with them. Any and all forms of gun control would happen at the easiest places to disarm, the "ghetto". Never saw why liberals were all gung ho about severe gun control for that purpose, when they rightfully chided R's for establishing voting "regulations".


Federal/state government is aligned with Cletus Confederate? What farking planet do you live on?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I know of a white Air Force enlistee that roughly a decade ago? crossed state lines to illegally sell a pistol to a guy at some exit-side gas station for cash, per their internet agreement

the guy then USED that pistol to shoot two people in a taxi in baltimore outside of a hotel,

All got caught. And while the shooter did receive justice....  the kid got a stern talking to. I think he's still in the service to this day.


When asked about it, his Weeners should have been "You found it?! That pistol was stolen from me and I thought I'd never see it again."
 
nursetim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember many years ago Virginia had Project Exile where any felon caught in possession of a firearm was referred to the Federal Courts, no matter what their skin color was or what the underlying crime that was committed.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Where did you think that gun control would happen first?


Answer: California.

My state government keeps passing laws that aren't going to pass Constitutional muster.  Fighting this crap is going to take years and during that time they will enforce those laws.

The latest is "for each gun added to the roster, three will be removed".  The roster is the list of guns that are legal for purchase in this state.  To get on the roster, a gun must have either been grandfathered in (that's all the guns on the roster) or must included technologically IMPOSSIBLE dual micro-stamping.  No new guns have been added to the roster since this law went into effect because it is impossible to meet the requirements.  With the new law, the roster will eventually be drained down to 1 gun.

Of course, the police are exempt and can buy guns that are off roster.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yvmnoc: Aaaaaaaand yet another article behind a paywall. Stop linking to the goddamn WaPo, fuksticks.


Whatever you do, do not downvote paywall links. I'm going to, but I am not going to encourage others to do so.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nursetim: I remember many years ago Virginia had Project Exile where any felon caught in possession of a firearm was referred to the Federal Courts, no matter what their skin color was or what the underlying crime that was committed.


And look what happened to Richmond's murder rate and look where it is now that the program was stopped.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Way to bury the lede WaPo.  Since the program began shootings have increased 45%.  Proof that federal gun prosecutions cause crime!
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: JAGChem82: Where did you think that gun control would happen first?

Answer: California.

My state government keeps passing laws that aren't going to pass Constitutional muster.  Fighting this crap is going to take years and during that time they will enforce those laws.

The latest is "for each gun added to the roster, three will be removed".  The roster is the list of guns that are legal for purchase in this state.  To get on the roster, a gun must have either been grandfathered in (that's all the guns on the roster) or must included technologically IMPOSSIBLE dual micro-stamping.  No new guns have been added to the roster since this law went into effect because it is impossible to meet the requirements.  With the new law, the roster will eventually be drained down to 1 gun.

Of course, the police are exempt and can buy guns that are off roster.


My previous employer had an m14. It could swamp anything. What do you want, a freaking mortar? Are you just that bad of a shot?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

devine: yvmnoc: Aaaaaaaand yet another article behind a paywall. Stop linking to the goddamn WaPo, fuksticks.

Whatever you do, do not downvote paywall links. I'm going to, but I am not going to encourage others to do so.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Do you really think your votes matter, in this place?"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nursetim: I remember many years ago Virginia had Project Exile where any felon caught in possession of a firearm was referred to the Federal Courts, no matter what their skin color was or what the underlying crime that was committed.


Why didn't Virginia just prosecute themselves? Doesn't Virginia have a felon-in-possession law with prison time?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA

"The geographic targeting of the program launched in February 2019 - under which felons caught illegally possessing guns are charged under federal statutes - was recently disclosed after a defendant challenged the program backed by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D)."

So I have a question. If someone commits a felony in a non-state (D.C. or U.S. territory) isn't that automatically a Federal crime?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: nursetim: I remember many years ago Virginia had Project Exile where any felon caught in possession of a firearm was referred to the Federal Courts, no matter what their skin color was or what the underlying crime that was committed.

Why didn't Virginia just prosecute themselves? Doesn't Virginia have a felon-in-possession law with prison time?


Regardless of what you hear on fark, judges and CA's are revolving doors.  People were tired of them not actually locking these people up so they kicked it to the federal level.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nicoffeine: OgreMagi: JAGChem82: Where did you think that gun control would happen first?

Answer: California.

My state government keeps passing laws that aren't going to pass Constitutional muster.  Fighting this crap is going to take years and during that time they will enforce those laws.

The latest is "for each gun added to the roster, three will be removed".  The roster is the list of guns that are legal for purchase in this state.  To get on the roster, a gun must have either been grandfathered in (that's all the guns on the roster) or must included technologically IMPOSSIBLE dual micro-stamping.  No new guns have been added to the roster since this law went into effect because it is impossible to meet the requirements.  With the new law, the roster will eventually be drained down to 1 gun.

Of course, the police are exempt and can buy guns that are off roster.

My previous employer had an m14. It could swamp anything. What do you want, a freaking mortar? Are you just that bad of a shot?


I assumed his point was that guns like the M1A (M14) are not long for the roster.  They'll be the first to go.
 
