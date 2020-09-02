 Skip to content
(Philadelphia Magazine)   It's not every day you get an "I voted" sticker at a wedding   (phillymag.com) divider line
13
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be okay with that as long as write-in votes were allowed.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 attractive women getting married?  To be a fly on their bedroom wall.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have gone with "Awesome". Kristen and Kristi Awesome.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're a lovely couple and I wish them every happiness

They could keep their own names, that's not as big of a deal as it used to be

/ also "wide-mouth ball jars"
// you're just gonna throw that out there and expect people not to joke
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As a couple, we couldn't make an important decision that will affect the rest of our Instagram lives."
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have kept their individual last names since they have the same first name.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! They'll be Kristen and Kristi Kaneyuki. Their monogrammed towels will be KKK.
 
lennavan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Goddamn that wedding looks expensive
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Different last names makes getting one of the newish drivers licences tricky. I listened to to married guys get really exasperated at the DMV the last time I was there for about 3 hours. They went with hyphenated last names but with the order switched so they each took the other one's name (I thought that was pretty cool).
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Spent a couple years as a wedding photographer. The money involved is bonkers. My favorite is still a friend of mine. He and the bride asked both families how much they wanted to contribute. They then spent less than $1000 on the wedding itself (doable if you get married by an ordained friend in a private ceremony, rent everything, and buy a simple white cocktail dress for the bride).

They spent all of the remaining money on an amazing reception with a spectator open bar.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Oh my, this is Konspiciously Kinky. So... I'm going with Dupree to avoid misunderstandings
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The wife kept her last name because reasons and 99 percent of the time it's not an issue. Her and the kid traveled without me once and I made her take a letter saying as the kid's other parent (kid has my name) I'm cool with her transporting him. No one asked to see said letter but at that time it was a possibility

My condolences on three hours at the DMV; I think I might have killed myself
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I voted for Kodos.
 
