 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Macron taunts the dynamite monkey   (aljazeera.com) divider line
36
    More: News, France, French language, Muhammad, French President Emmanuel Macron, Islam, Charles de Gaulle, Jyllands-Posten Muhammad cartoons controversy, Nicolas Sarkozy  
•       •       •

1731 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2020 at 4:20 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm good with this - believe what you want to believe, but committing violence against someone for not believing what you believe is right out.  Can't live by that rule, move somewhere that allows that.

If your deeply held belief involves killing those who don't share your deeply held belief, fark you.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenaciousP [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Le Pen must be polling well if he's going all freeze peaches.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Which dynamite monkey?

There are so many damned monkeys running around that Dallin has locked himself in his basement and can only be seen on Twitch.

Filthy dynamite monkeys. Look at their ears! Those are not human ears. They're demonic or orcish at best.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Macron is a White Supremacist.   Can't accept other cultures not accepting his culture.
 
p51d007
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Until the French, the rest of Europe, England, and the world submit to the moslem "religion"
they won't be "safe".  That is their stated goal, repopulation in other nations, and overwhelm
their native populations with islamic moslems, who will be the majority.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
LePen is not the man her Father was. Then again, neither was her Father the man he claimed to be.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I'm good with this - believe what you want to believe, but committing violence against someone for not believing what you believe is right out.  Can't live by that rule, move somewhere that allows that.

If your deeply held belief involves killing those who don't share your deeply held belief, fark you.


Yeah, I read the whole article and came to the same conclusion. It isn't pretty, but he is doing the right thing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Macron is a White Supremacist.   Can't accept other cultures not accepting his culture.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The Googles Do Nothing: Macron is a White Supremacist.   Can't accept other cultures not accepting his culture.

[i.pinimg.com image 413x354]


The Dutch drive me crazy.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

p51d007: Until the French, the rest of Europe, England, and the world submit to the moslem "religion"
they won't be "safe".  That is their stated goal, repopulation in other nations, and overwhelm
their native populations with islamic moslems, who will be the majority.


They're going to have a tussle with the Mormons and Catholics...
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x1028]


I think that's a porn category on a couple of the xtubehamsteryou sites.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Freedom in France, Macron said, includes: "The freedom to believe or not to believe. But this is inseparable from the freedom of expression up to the right to blasphemy."

Yup.  We always had to fight a religion in this, and will probably need to do so in the future.  Even secular 'religions'
 
Two16
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who here when you read 'dynamite monkey,' thought 'what did he saw about Trump?'
 
Snort
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Je suis Charlie.
 
EL EM
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: Who here when you read 'dynamite monkey,' thought 'what did he saw about Trump?'


Because it's Al-Jazeera, I suspected it had to do with religion.  The French Revolution was anti-monarchy and anti-established religion.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good on France.

This is what religious freedom looks like.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm French and saw that France24 had an exposé a few years ago about the city of Sevran in the Paris suburbs. It's crazy, but it's almost full-blown sharia law there. Non islamic people are intimidated in certain areas and shops and women are strictly prohibited to mix with men and are banned from going into some businesses. I applaud Macron for fighting for France's secular tradition. If you speak French, here is the video, it's pretty sad, but the silver lining is that there are islamic women fighting for their rights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jW0rj​7​tIbaM
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TenaciousP: [Fark user image 325x451]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

p51d007: Until the French, the rest of Europe, England, and the world submit to the moslem "religion"
they won't be "safe".  That is their stated goal, repopulation in other nations, and overwhelm
their native populations with islamic moslems, who will be the majority.


2005 just called, wanting to know if you have any thoughts on the Flying Spaghetti Monster?
 
bthom37
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brantgoose: LePen is not the man her Father was. Then again, neither was her Father the man he claimed to be.


Now now, Le Pen Jr would definitely cooperate with the Nazis too.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: MythDragon: The Googles Do Nothing: Macron is a White Supremacist.   Can't accept other cultures not accepting his culture.

[i.pinimg.com image 413x354]

The Dutch drive me crazy.


Yeah, something is wrong with their rudders.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
yeah well this

French President Emmanuel Macron criticised what he called "Islamic separatism" in his country and those who seek French citizenship without accepting France's "right to commit blasphemy".


Is exactly why i think anyone that chooses a racist ideology, is not an American. No matter where they were born, or who they were born to, or what oaths they may have sworn, or even what bodily harm they may have received in service of my country.

The rights of Americans, who I, as  citizen of, born and raised within the 50 states, define as:
believe in an ideology of equality of opportunity for all human beings on earth.
And ain't no American by my POV that can't agree to living that ideology.Oh and anyone that wants to adopt this ideaology above all optehrs they may wish to follow, is of course welcome to apply for citizen ship if they dind;t get to be born here in the birth lotto.But really i do not presume it of anyone that was, show your racist self in action and be no longer a citizen here.i basically think we can give up having migrant workers from other countries do our temp agricultural work. if we just have a classification of natural de-citizened people, that can't leave the country as they no longer belong to one to obtain passports with. And we make provisions for to do the hand labor agricultural work at the rates we pay out of country migrants now.this is a sound economic plan i'm sure of it. A self renewing labor force that are neither out of county sending their earnings, and that pull the red vote for making it happen, by not being the immigrants from other countires that they racsistly hate so much in the first place.Like we get the jag rags ot pass the law now, and then being the dumb as dirt rag drips they are, bam we got em out of office and working on the farm cheaply(no disruption to current system that does this with seasonal work visas) to help keep argi prices in the market down and profits up.Also we deal whit the fact that we can't actually make an ideology go extinct, so figure out how to turn racism into a power source (cheap no choice labor is a power source).
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Snort: Je suis Charlie.


No your Snort

/intentional misuse of your
 
Snort
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait a second.  Is subby calling French followers of Islam monkeys?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Naido: Freedom in France, Macron said, includes: "The freedom to believe or not to believe. But this is inseparable from the freedom of expression up to the right to blasphemy."

Yup.  We always had to fight a religion in this, and will probably need to do so in the future.


Blasphemy laws are still disappointingly widespread across the planet, and there's a large and determined bloc that's intent on reviving efforts and eventually passing anti-blasphemy resolutions at the UN.

And the religion that's most concerned with preventing blasphemy also happens to be the second-largest and fastest-growing on Earth.

So yeah. Fun times ahead for the rest of us.
 
FastJeff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
China up to their elbow in their french puppet.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gar1013: Snort: Je suis Charlie.

No your Snort

/intentional misuse of your


*you're*

WHAT!?!  You can't use slashies like that!  I protest!  I need to be smug and self satisfied!
 
cptrios
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FastJeff: China up to their elbow in their french puppet.


How is this related to China?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
France has been a Republic 200 years, and the Third Estate's ability to blaspheme against the Second Estate  is one of the deepest rights that led to a civil war. Blasphemy has already been decided in France with bloodshed and terror, The Terror, in fact.

It is a settled part of French culture. Rigorously Catholic, rigorously blasphemous, rigorously atheist, that is at the heart of the French ethos.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I dont see why hardcore muslims even want to live among the filthy unbelievers.

Why dont they stay in the desert where its quiet and they can talk to god and cut off their 11 year old wifes clit.
 
leftshue [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bring it, monkey!

Oh, that's a 'c'.  My bad.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well this how you get a jihad put on you. Won't lie between Beirut and this stuff, the guy is kinda standing out to me. Nothing wrong with taking other people into your nation. The problem is not establishing When In Rome.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x1028]


It's like when you fantasy of 'Hot for Teacher' becomes real and turns into a long term relationship. I'll give him points for sticking with it
/yes, she was his high-school teacher
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.