 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Richmond.com)   Folks in Spotsylvania County, Virginia are better than most at the TikTok "shoot yourself to death while handcuffed in the back seat of a Sheriff's department patrol car" challenge. At least, that's what the Sheriff's department says   (richmond.com) divider line
6
    More: Unlikely, Sheriff, Police, Spotsylvania County Sheriff's deputies, United States, similar incident, Constable, front seat of the vehicle, gunshot wound  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2020 at 9:24 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thing is, given the official lines, the deputies are depicted more as incompetent idiots than malicious.  Not that I believe that, but its an interesting tack they've decided to take.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Thing is, given the official lines, the deputies are depicted more as incompetent idiots than malicious.  Not that I believe that, but its an interesting tack they've decided to take.


Incompetent bumblers or murderous thugs? Why not both?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is criminally incompetent a thing?
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.ndtvimg.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sheriff's Office was asked to transport the 30-year-old Spotsylvania woman from the hospital's crisis assessment center to Western State Hospital for an mental health evaluation.

So she was already in the hospital and was being transferred to another hospital and had a gun on her the whole time? I find that hard to believe.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can't help but think that the whole place is filled with...spotty vampires.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.