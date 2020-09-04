 Skip to content
(OK Whatever) Boobies What's the difference between foreplay and just being healthy?   (okwhatever.org)
26
    More: Boobies, Cancer, Breast cancer, Massage, Breast, Nipple, breast self-exams, Ayurveda, sensual massages  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok, boobs aside, the web design. Is it 1997 already?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People enjoy just being healthy?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know if you knead a hand. or two.

EIP.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new obligatory boobies gif:

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies, you can call me when ass massages become a thing.

/boobies are fer lookin'
//asses are fer grabbin'
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 dollars an hour
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Acupuncturist and alternative medicine"
*insert article's website name here*
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This research topic was covered thoroughly in Dr. Bloodhound Gang, Ph.D.'s seminal work, Hooray for Boobies.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unwanted picture of Ron Paul that popped up kind of ruined the article for me.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Ok, boobs aside, the web design. Is it 1997 already?


It's vintage HTML.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The unwanted picture of Ron Paul that popped up kind of ruined the article for me.


You click on boobs you're gonna get boobs.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
the first wife always said no to an ass massage, then one day she said yes and apologized.
she thought it was for/about sex, nope. later she would ask for one.
she had a sit down job and this really made her feel good.
we found a wax based oil that lasted for quite some time and did not get sticky.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Mugato: Ok, boobs aside, the web design. Is it 1997 already?

It's vintage HTML.


Not so much vintage as heritage.  Individual tags, carefully curated and selected with care to properly express the late 1990s asthetic.  A simpler time, when the Web was new and untrammeled, before mass production in the form of CMSes rampant with poorly designed JavaScript.

Enjoy with a mid 2000s Rhone red.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Those are man hands. And I don't mean the ones covering her boobs.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
breast massages have noted health benefits - and could even increase one's bust size.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pincy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't know subby. You'll have to tell me what foreplay is first.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Clickbait article headline implies breast massages could increase your bust size, then never mentions it again. The itty bitty tiddy committee is not amused.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: Ok, boobs aside, the web design. Is it 1997 already?


I looked at the code and I have to say I am very surprised that it is not using a table based layout.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x652]


You back off, Alicia Witt is mine! Take Winona Ryder if you want a Gen-X girl.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mock26: Mugato: Ok, boobs aside, the web design. Is it 1997 already?

I looked at the code and I have to say I am very surprised that it is not using a table based layout.


Surprised there weren't frames.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image image 425x652]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gotta say I'm not seeing a downside here
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x652]

You back off, Alicia Witt is mine! Take Winona Ryder if you want a Gen-X girl.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why Breast Massages Aren't That Common


42?
 
