(BBC-US)   Older male elephants play important role in herd education, culture. Now get the fark off of their savannah   (bbc.com) divider line
That was cool and the implications are heart-rending. Thanks subby for the interesting article, and you're a jerk for making me sad.
 
Too bad they won't be around  much longer:
https://www.iol.co.za/saturday-star/n​e​ws/elephant-poaching-has-improved-litt​le-or-even-worsened-since-2011-across-​africa-report-50147185

No bull?
 
They keep the teenagers in their place. It's helpful to rhinos.
 
The article is a musth read.
 
I remember reading about this decades ago.

There was one refuge or something where young male elephants were roughing up young female elephants and getting chased off by the older females constantly, which was running them ragged and interfering with childcare, oh, and also the young males were ganging up on and killing rhinos just for sport.

Turns out that when young males start getting boisterous with hormones, they are kicked out of their maternal herd and normally they join an all-male herd headed by the oldest males. These older males act as mentors for the younger bulls, demonstrating and displaying proper male elephant behavior for the younger males to emulate.

Well, of course, older male elephants have the biggest tusks, so they have been disproportionately killed off over the years, leaving younger and younger males to head the male herds, with less and less discipline and authority until there simply were no older males, it was just herds of teenagers with no supervision running around messing things up and killing rhinos.

The refuge solved their immediate problem by trucking in several older males and letting them do their thing. The rhino killings soon stopped...at least by elephants.
 
