The leaves aren't just changing colors this fall. They are hiding an Amazon delivery conspiracy
25
    contract delivery drivers, Amazon delivery station, Amazon's distribution system, route assignments  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we sure this isn't just because the phones took a picture of a white lady?

Avert your eyes, Pixel!
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what I'm reading is that if I hang out near a Whole Foods, maybe I can get a free phone.
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't the signal go out over the cellular network? Why would it broadcast from the pick-up site?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One motivated delivery driver with a BB gun could fix that problem.
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, I misunderstood. It's tracking the phone's physical location.

In that case, why don't the bosses notice that it takes Larry 15 minutes to pick up a package when it says he's right outside the front door?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, USPS has always delivered my Amazon packages. Are there Uber-like deliverers for same-day city deliveries and Whole Foods or something?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd think it would be easier to just spoof the GPS on the phone so it thinks it's in a nearby location.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Wait, USPS has always delivered my Amazon packages. Are there Uber-like deliverers for same-day city deliveries and Whole Foods or something?


Yes. If there's a warehouse in your town, it's a bigger work pool than the ride share services.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Wait, USPS has always delivered my Amazon packages. Are there Uber-like deliverers for same-day city deliveries and Whole Foods or something?


Yes.  Amazon only throws USPS under the bus when its not profitable to do so through one of its myriad of contractors' contractors' outsourced arrangements.

Around here the main company is Intelcom, their drivers are run ragged and I have them showing up at 9pm sometimes.
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Wait, USPS has always delivered my Amazon packages. Are there Uber-like deliverers for same-day city deliveries and Whole Foods or something?


Yes, there are.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy idea - maybe the richest guy in the world should have to actually pay his employees actual wages and actually follow labor laws.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if simple algorithms tend to result in stupid outcomes.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a lot of work to do a little more work.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'd think it would be easier to just spoof the GPS on the phone so it thinks it's in a nearby location.


Phones have 2 methods of determining location.  GPS which is easily spoofable but more accurate in terms of exact location, and cell tower triangulation which is more difficult to spoof and provides a less accurate location (basically a circle on the map).

spoofing can be identified by comparing the GPS location to the cell location.    I'm guessing the app is smart enough to make sure both the GPS and the cell tower location data is showing the phone to be near the hub.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Crazy idea - maybe the richest guy in the world should have to actually pay his employees actual wages and actually follow labor laws.


They save so much by abandoning any responsibility at the logistical labor level

I can't even tell you the number of times my delivery has mysteriously ended up somewhere else and they just write it off and send me another.

The amount of outright theft by drivers and customers must be enormous.

But again, he's farking everyone over so well, he doesn't care. Bezos is bilking everyone else (systemically) at a much faster rate than anyone else can bilk him.
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The phones are probably crap droids not even worth climbing the tree to take
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whatever gets Uncle Enzo's delivery to the front door by the deadline.
 
fark account name
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This sounds like BS.  Doesn't Amazon register the actual phone of the delivery person tied to their phone number and device ID?  If not, that would seem to be a huge security hole.  You just walk up to Whole Foods and pick up bags?

And if not, wouldn't it take two seconds to figure this out?  Hey, this guy picked up an order and delivered it without moving?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey employers are the first move, so they set the type of  relationship this will be.

When employers MAKE THE RELATIONSHIP BE ADVERSARIAL in who they treat us and how they structure the pay systems for us. The corporate  words will claim cooperation and symbiotic as the relationship, but their actions are unequivocally adversarial and parasitic.

So be it this is what they wanted it is what they asked for, because their actions are all they are, the words are meaningless.
If the employer makes a bs game of employment, then bs games deserve to be gamed.
You reap what you sow, same as it ever was, same as it ever was.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Crazy idea - maybe the richest guy in the world should have to actually pay his employees actual wages and actually follow labor laws.


Crazier idea. Don't work for Amazon.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: One motivated delivery driver with a BB gun could fix that problem.


Only if he's white.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Walk into the police office and give them all the lost phones you found hanging from trees. Must have been some punk kids playing a prank on somebody.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
multiple Amazon Flex accounts and avoid detection by Amazon, said Chetan Sharma.

This person certainly has the right name...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Prank Call of Cthulhu: One motivated delivery driver with a BB gun could fix that problem.

Only if he's white.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Racist ass.
 
12349876
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

evilmrsock: fiddlehead: Wait, USPS has always delivered my Amazon packages. Are there Uber-like deliverers for same-day city deliveries and Whole Foods or something?

Yes. If there's a warehouse in your town, it's a bigger work pool than the ride share services.


I have an Amazon warehouse in my city but it all goes 90 minutes away before coming back.  The snail mail does the same.
 
