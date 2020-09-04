 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "Sex robots will soon be just as common and important as cell phones" says man whose inflatable wife is just as real to him as your wife is to you. Probably not safe for work, deductive reasoning (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't.  Date.  Robots.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sex robots will soon be just as common and important as cell phones"

Right up until the point that they become sentient and remember all the nasty sh*t you did to them without their consent and then they slaughter us all for being the horny filthy meatbags we are.
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least a sex robot won't get weird about my stump, have Kenny steal it.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horny Filthy Meatbags is the name of my Jerry Fallwell Jr. cover band.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think sex toys and sexuality will have to get more overt buy-in first. Which would be great, but seems like a predicate.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Why wouldn't we program them with a fetish for degredation?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nah.  I just did all that nasty shiat to myself.

Without my consent.

/I guess I need to go beat myself
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Somewhere roboticists are debating the implications of AI and consent. Probably Japan. The problem with engineering the perfect partner is once they can think for themselves they probably won't like you, making them just like everyone else who thought you were a creep for wanting to engineer the perfect partner.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
rogue49
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for a holodeck
Then you won't see me again


** Until you find my twitching body
But it will be as if I was renewed

(idea inspired by the movie, Brainstorm)
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Will they be self-cleaning?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Somewhere roboticists are debating the implications of AI and consent. Probably Japan. The problem with engineering the perfect partner is once they can think for themselves they probably won't like you, making them just like everyone else who thought you were a creep for wanting to engineer the perfect partner.


The EU has an actual task force working on laws to address this. Because of course they do.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Plus, they start to nag...

Nimbull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sex robots become sentient and suddenly there are a lot of guys taken to court for half the house, money, and Single Board Computers you both made in the heat of passion.
 
Two16
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
mjones73
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just the basic pleasure model for me, thanks...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tom Waits - Better Off Without a Wife
Youtube 94h3JEC9db0



Tom Waits talks about dating oneself ....
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You are all sick farks, and now I have to go to my dehumanizing job for 10 hours.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Somewhere roboticists are debating the implications of AI and consent. Probably Japan. The problem with engineering the perfect partner is once they can think for themselves they probably won't like you, making them just like everyone else who thought you were a creep for wanting to engineer the perfect partner.


And this is why it will go horribly wrong, because roboticists specialize in robotics, not ethics.
 
bthom37
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm just sitting here waiting for the Farker I have tagged as "sex robots - wants 'em".
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
SirMadness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Somewhere roboticists are debating the implications of AI and consent. Probably Japan. The problem with engineering the perfect partner is once they can think for themselves they probably won't like you, making them just like everyone else who thought you were a creep for wanting to engineer the perfect partner.


I disagree. as long as taste is subjective, there will always be a way to program chubby-chasers, pot-belly fetishes, thinking awkward silence is adorkable, preferences for bald, older men, halitosis fetishes. The list goes on...

Pheromones win. Take it from me. I have no business pulling down, and yet...
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are two kinds of sex. 1. Emotionally invested mutual sex with a partner you want to be with and 2. raw, primal, nasty monkey sex. Both are fun. But only the latter is attainable.

Real sex robots with personalities and programmable fetishes? No. They won't. The human brain is massively complicated, and it's hard enough to try to get something comparable right now. Making it "broken" in the right ways to create and enjoy fetishes is immeasurably harder. Part of fet stuff is emotional reading. You can't just program a robot to choke a human at so much force per second with a vital sign analyzer; it has to be the submissive's pleasure which requires enough emotional intelligence to understand when someone isn't into it.

Sex robots that are basically a pocket pussy on a gyroscope? And built in a roughly human shape or dressed up in outfits? Yeah. That's do-able with current tech. It'll satisfy the urge to boink uglies, but not the desire for real sex and companionship.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

flucto: The Irrelevant Gamer: Somewhere roboticists are debating the implications of AI and consent. Probably Japan. The problem with engineering the perfect partner is once they can think for themselves they probably won't like you, making them just like everyone else who thought you were a creep for wanting to engineer the perfect partner.

The EU has an actual task force working on laws to address this. Because of course they do.


Sex work being legal in a few EU countries probably factored into this decision. I'm mildly curious to know which side of the issue sex workers land on with sex robots.
 
goodncold
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lipstick on a shopvac.

When done it sits inconspicuously in the closet.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

What's the name of that movie?
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: The Irrelevant Gamer: Somewhere roboticists are debating the implications of AI and consent. Probably Japan. The problem with engineering the perfect partner is once they can think for themselves they probably won't like you, making them just like everyone else who thought you were a creep for wanting to engineer the perfect partner.

And this is why it will go horribly wrong, because roboticists specialize in robotics, not ethics.


You're not wrong, but I would hope anyone seriously working on AI for any reason would employ at least one ethics and human rights expert.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nah.  I just did all that nasty shiat to myself.

Without my consent.

/I guess I need to go beat myself


MeToo
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirMadness: The Irrelevant Gamer: Somewhere roboticists are debating the implications of AI and consent. Probably Japan. The problem with engineering the perfect partner is once they can think for themselves they probably won't like you, making them just like everyone else who thought you were a creep for wanting to engineer the perfect partner.

I disagree. as long as taste is subjective, there will always be a way to program chubby-chasers, pot-belly fetishes, thinking awkward silence is adorkable, preferences for bald, older men, halitosis fetishes. The list goes on...

Pheromones win. Take it from me. I have no business pulling down, and yet...


You have a point, but programming tastes into something that can think for itself raises all kinds of ethical questions.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wow what movie is this or is it Shopped?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Give me a Chobits style android who will do more than just have sex with me, and I'm there. Less stigma attached to a personal assistant you just so happen to be able to boink than a straight up sexbot.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
kwame was so ahead of his time
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I'm here for the gang bang"
I'll take a hard pass on anything related to robots and sex thank you
 
Nimbull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sex robots are great till their mother comes over for dinner.
I can't tell you how awkward it is. She can't keep her hands off me once she found out I could write COBOL code.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In the style of 1940's sabotage/spy/VD posters:

Hose that robot off or
It'll rot your pecker off


Before you snooze
Wash out the spooge
 
SirMadness
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: SirMadness: The Irrelevant Gamer: Somewhere roboticists are debating the implications of AI and consent. Probably Japan. The problem with engineering the perfect partner is once they can think for themselves they probably won't like you, making them just like everyone else who thought you were a creep for wanting to engineer the perfect partner.

I disagree. as long as taste is subjective, there will always be a way to program chubby-chasers, pot-belly fetishes, thinking awkward silence is adorkable, preferences for bald, older men, halitosis fetishes. The list goes on...

Pheromones win. Take it from me. I have no business pulling down, and yet...

You have a point, but programming tastes into something that can think for itself raises all kinds of ethical questions.


We do it to humans, but we can't do it to robots? And yet that's the moral choice?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this about Kamala?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Will they be self-cleaning?


The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirMadness: The Irrelevant Gamer: SirMadness: The Irrelevant Gamer: Somewhere roboticists are debating the implications of AI and consent. Probably Japan. The problem with engineering the perfect partner is once they can think for themselves they probably won't like you, making them just like everyone else who thought you were a creep for wanting to engineer the perfect partner.

I disagree. as long as taste is subjective, there will always be a way to program chubby-chasers, pot-belly fetishes, thinking awkward silence is adorkable, preferences for bald, older men, halitosis fetishes. The list goes on...

Pheromones win. Take it from me. I have no business pulling down, and yet...

You have a point, but programming tastes into something that can think for itself raises all kinds of ethical questions.

We do it to humans, but we can't do it to robots? And yet that's the moral choice?


Are you suggesting people program tastes into humans? I'll grant that taste might be the product of conditioning, but consciously doing that to another human being is just as unethical as writing it into the program of an AI.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I better do some research.

nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

8 inches: Don't.  Date.  Robots.
---


But since the robots are never asked, and therefore don't give consent, its not a date, is it?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
OOOOOHHHHHHHH YYYYYYEEEEEEAAAAHHHHHHH
WKUK Sex Robot
Youtube Fvh32fQ8nNI
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: SirMadness: The Irrelevant Gamer: SirMadness: The Irrelevant Gamer: Somewhere roboticists are debating the implications of AI and consent. Probably Japan. The problem with engineering the perfect partner is once they can think for themselves they probably won't like you, making them just like everyone else who thought you were a creep for wanting to engineer the perfect partner.

I disagree. as long as taste is subjective, there will always be a way to program chubby-chasers, pot-belly fetishes, thinking awkward silence is adorkable, preferences for bald, older men, halitosis fetishes. The list goes on...

Pheromones win. Take it from me. I have no business pulling down, and yet...

You have a point, but programming tastes into something that can think for itself raises all kinds of ethical questions.

We do it to humans, but we can't do it to robots? And yet that's the moral choice?

Are you suggesting people program tastes into humans? I'll grant that taste might be the product of conditioning, but consciously doing that to another human being is just as unethical as writing it into the program of an AI.


I'm not one of those "wake up, sheeple" types, but it would be hard to argue we haven't been conditioned to like certain things and see some things as attractive and others not. Modern beauty standards, and all that. Not full on brainwashing, but heavy influence by people and corporations with the money and resources to do so.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirMadness
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: SirMadness: The Irrelevant Gamer: SirMadness: The Irrelevant Gamer: Somewhere roboticists are debating the implications of AI and consent. Probably Japan. The problem with engineering the perfect partner is once they can think for themselves they probably won't like you, making them just like everyone else who thought you were a creep for wanting to engineer the perfect partner.

I disagree. as long as taste is subjective, there will always be a way to program chubby-chasers, pot-belly fetishes, thinking awkward silence is adorkable, preferences for bald, older men, halitosis fetishes. The list goes on...

Pheromones win. Take it from me. I have no business pulling down, and yet...

You have a point, but programming tastes into something that can think for itself raises all kinds of ethical questions.

We do it to humans, but we can't do it to robots? And yet that's the moral choice?

Are you suggesting people program tastes into humans? I'll grant that taste might be the product of conditioning, but consciously doing that to another human being is just as unethical as writing it into the program of an AI.


Okay here's what I don't get:

There are 2s and 1s out there. We'd like to pretend that there aren't, but there are.

And sex is a human compulsion that for the most part cannot be ignored, and moral codes do not eradicate, no matter how much wishful thinking and denial it is buried under.

So, why not address that need, for those who would have no chance otherwise?

I believe that if the majority of humans had access to easy, satisfying, and harmless sexual release, that would solve an awful lot of societal ills.

But we can't, because we'll hurt the farking robot's feelings.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
