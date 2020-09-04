 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Nisswa, Minnesota mayor tries to use his mayor card to get out of an arrest after a profanity-laced confrontation with police. Fails   (kstp.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He appears to be Kräusened...
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heidmann can be heard on video saying to the Nisswa and Pequot Lakes police officers, "You know that I'm the mayor of this (expletive) town and you guys get the (expletive) off the highway out here."

He was charged with Karening Without A License.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Heidmann said he was concerned the traffic stop would give a bad impression to tourists visiting the area.

He's not wrong...just not they way he thinks.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?"


"Why...don't you?"
 
clownass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Do you know who I am?", said the relatively obscure man.
 
clownass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: "DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?"


"Why...don't you?"


"Damn you."
 
brizzle365
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well from all of the facts presented in the article, he has a case.
he left the scene of an active investigation (which is what a traffic stop is) when he was asked to do so. He returned after the traffic stop had concluded. You have the right to say all kinds of sorted shiat to law enforcement, as is your constitution right, up to hate speech or threatening them, implied threat or not.

and SCOTUS has upheld this more than once.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contemp​t​_of_cop
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Heidmann said he was concerned the traffic stop would give a bad impression to tourists visiting the area."

need every dollar in a pandemic I guess
 
kobrakai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like the charge is Contempt of Cop
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

clownass: Sin_City_Superhero: "DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?"


"Why...don't you?"

"Damn you."


Username checks out.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For my next trick I shall identify the ethnicity of this gentleman simply by counting the number of bullets in his body.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Surprising that being a dick to the cops didn't actually get him the results he wanted.
 
chozo13
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crazy how those cameras never seem to malfunction when it backs up the officer's version of events.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did they should for making the officer fear for their lives?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Interesting how Fark suddenly switches to the cops' side when the target is somebody they don't like.
 
chozo13
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Interesting how Fark suddenly switches to the cops' side when the target is somebody they don't like.


You can be against that mayor and his attitude and still not like how policing is handled in this county. Not everything is an either/or scenario.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Interesting how Fark suddenly switches to the cops' side when the target is somebody they don't like.


Its less interesting when you realize thats not whats happening.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Interesting how Fark suddenly switches to the cops' side when the target is somebody they don't like.


Expecting a higher standard for the police is only anti-cop if your pro-fascism.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Interesting how Fark suddenly switches to the cops' side when the target is somebody they don't like.


That's funny, I was wondering if this is the kind of corruption that right wingers are all about.

Thanks for the bias confirmation.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you're an elected official, you're supposed to act better than your average jerk.  Why do we have psych tests for adhd, Parkinson's, etc., but nothing for selfishness, arrogance and hubris? We could just weed people like this out of politics.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Interesting how Fark suddenly switches to the cops' side when the target is somebody they don't like.


We can dislike multiple people at the same time.
For example, I don't like you either most of the time.
But I do like when your trolling is funny, which is like, 1 out of 100 posts.
 
wage0048 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nisswa: home of vacation rentals, white folks' cabins, and one redeeming feature: Zorbaz.
 
