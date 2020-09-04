 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Time to start eating mushroom omelettes with smoked salmon while sunbathing on the deck   (upi.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, Immune system, Vitamin D deficiency, Vitamin D, Innate immune system, optimal levels of vitamin D, adequate vitamin D levels, sufficient levels of the nutrient, Innate immunity  
•       •       •

1552 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That sounds good to me.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everybody over 50 is supposed to take calicum.
Are there still people taking calcium supplements that don't contain D3 ?
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: everybody over 50 is supposed to take calicum.
Are there still people taking calcium supplements that don't contain D3 ?


Anecdotally, I know some people that use Tums as a calcium supplement, which is basically just tabs of calcium carbonate with a sweetener and some food coloring.
 
ezerezerezer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if healthier people are less likely to get sick
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Yes, it is.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I've been hearing this for a while now, is it just becoming official, or what?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ate the mushrooms first and ended up eating the sun while sitting on a smoke salmon :/
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: everybody over 50 is supposed to take calicum.
Are there still people taking calcium supplements that don't contain D3 ?


Are you Andy Rooney's Alt?
"I don't know anything offhand that mystifies Americans more than the cotton they put in pill bottles. Why do they do it? Are you supposed to put the cotton back in once you've taken a pill out?"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably doesn't help that so many folks are staying indoors more to avoid interaction...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks to be you, vegan goths.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Probably doesn't help that so many folks are staying indoors more to avoid interaction...


Yea - I was thinking the same thing.  Quarantine is keeping people indoors and suppressing their exposure to sunlight... which we use to make Vitamin D.

/i smoke
//so I have to go outside more
///that makes me healthier!
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My insurance company doesn't consider a vitamin d test to be preventative care so I'm really getting a kick...
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if that's what we gotta do...
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: I ate the mushrooms first and ended up eating the sun while sitting on a smoke salmon :/


It seems like you should have smoked the salmon, in that situation.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mushroom omelette sounds like an interesting way to do shrooms if you don't like how they taste. I don't mind them myself, I pop them with no additives
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it ever not that time, subby?

I mean, I don't understand what all the brouhaha was about being able to legally smoke weed. Smoking salmon - now that is where it's at.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The D helps keep your bones rigid.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: That sounds good to me.

Yeah, I'm not seeing a problem here.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way ahead of you subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: The D helps keep your bones rigid.


That's the C.

The D, if applied properly, makes your knees weak.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ezerezerezer: It's almost as if healthier people are less likely to get sick


This specifically likely has to do with how Vitamin D interacts with ACE-2 receptors/the chemical that moderates them, if I remember reading right, as it's believed COVID-19 farks with that to give it more targets to attack. 

It's not just "Lol healthy better", it's "This specific deficiency makes you more at risk", which is important to know because it points at ways to mitigate the infection.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sucks to be you, vegan goths.


It already did, but I guess this is another reason.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: I ate the mushrooms first and ended up eating the sun while sitting on a smoke salmon :/


you sir....one Internet for you today!  Good J0rb!

/I'll buy my own keyboard tx.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Somaticasual: Probably doesn't help that so many folks are staying indoors more to avoid interaction...

Yea - I was thinking the same thing.  Quarantine is keeping people indoors and suppressing their exposure to sunlight... which we use to make Vitamin D.

/i smoke
//so I have to go outside more
///that makes me healthier!


Eh obesity is actually one of the biggest causes of low vitamin D. Since VD deficiency is related to visceral adiposity it might just be a biomarker of a visceral adiposity-related dysmetabolic state (cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, arterial hypertension). Thus supplementing with vitamin D might not so any good as the low VD is more indicative of overall health than something actually related to coronavirus.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting a blood workup tomorrow. A year ago my results told me I was vitamin D deficient. I was already taking 1,000 IU a day, so I started taking 2,000 IU. I'll see how that worked out.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Way ahead of you subby.

[Fark user image image 236x354]

[Fark user image image 320x213]

[Fark user image image 850x538]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Checking in
 
uck It
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sucks to be you, vegan goths.


In all fairness, it did anyway.


/I suppose they prefer it it that way.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i plan on just not getting it. i have a mask.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Interesting confirmation. There was an article yesterday regarding a super computer simulation that also said vitamin D should help modulate the body's response.
 
BeautifulOnes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, the Vitamin D deficiency may be another reason that African Americans have been more susceptible to the disease.  Our melanin keeps us more protected on a certain level from skin cancer, relative to those with fairer complexions.  However, it also means that we do not absorb as much natural Vitamin D from the sun, for example.  Early research indicates that lack of Vitamin D is linked to many ailments.  So basically, people should be making sure their Vitamin D levels are checked during their annual checkups.

Which of course brings up the fact that many Americans overall, and certainly African Americans, are not in the habit of annual checkups if they don't have the money, are not insured, have cultural belief that you only go to the doctor when you're sick, etc.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
also you get more vitamin D if you sunbath in the nude

Mushroom omelets, not just for breakfast anymore
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

inner ted: Evil Mackerel: Way ahead of you subby.

[Fark user image image 236x354]

[Fark user image image 320x213]

[Fark user image image 850x538]

[Fark user image image 425x566]
Checking in


Leg so hot
Hot hot leg
Leg so hot you fry an egg
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Say what you will. After about six weeks of constant remissions, I started using the dtimer app to manage vitamin d exposure midday (laying out in sun) and taking 2k daily supplements. After about four or five days of this I started crawling out of the pit.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I ate the mushrooms first and ended up eating the sun while sitting on a smoke salmon :/


What did you do with the omelette?

My Second Fark Account: My insurance company doesn't consider a vitamin d test to be preventative care so I'm really getting a kick...


Vitamin D supplements are cheap., and having too much Vitamin D is extremely rare (only people who take mega amounts for long periods of time) while deficiency is common. Just get a bottle of 1,000 or 2,000 IU pills and take one/day as insurance.

Somaticasual: Probably doesn't help that so many folks are staying indoors more to avoid interaction...


And now winter is coming, which means less sunlight and more staying inside. Up here in Fairbanks doctors recommend that everyone take vitamin D in winter as it's to cold to have bare skin, and even if it wasn't  there's not enough sunlight for it to be made.
 
maxheck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I go through at least a gallon of vitamin-D fortified milk and (at least during warm weather) spend a few hours outside doing yard work without a shirt on each week, so I'm probably good there...

But then again, I don't live in an upper latitude or live in a city.

Milk. It does a body good!
 
C-eyes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

inner ted: Evil Mackerel: Way ahead of you subby.

[Fark user image image 236x354]

[Fark user image image 320x213]

[Fark user image image 850x538]

[Fark user image image 425x566]
Checking in


Dude, if you're laying directly on "pressure treated" wood - you're absorbing heavy metals through your skin.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.