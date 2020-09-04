 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Gullible Louisiana hicks fall for satirical announcement of upcoming protest by card-carrying members of Antifa . Embarrassed mayor tries to sue 'organizer' to recover funds wasted on police response. Hilarity to ensue   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Amusing, Lafayette, Louisiana, Constable, social media events, fake ANTIFA, Police, Lafayette Police Department, Acadiana, city-parish government money  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Throwing more money at a frivolous lawsuit

Smoooooooth!
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God damn my state is embarrassing.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The idiots who read that and thought it was actually real simply can't learn from their mistake and walk away quietly.

When guns-for-brains morons like this can't shoot the problem, they go full Streisand effect on it instead. Every single time.

Louisiana law does allow for sanctions for frivolous lawsuits, but there's no way the 15th JDC will award them against it's own parish government.

This dude needs to answer the suit with a first amendment defense and remove it to federal court. Then you'd see some shiat.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll get thrown right out of court.  1st Amendment.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but those hicks got Huell Babineaux off the hook!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The defining feature of the modern republican is taking a giant shiat and then rolling around in it.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriff Bart approves.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Rubes..."
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait until they sue Jim Henson Co. for the Muppets taking Manhattan.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We will stop at no measure to recoup the costs that the taxpayers have to pay for this kind of stuff," Guillory said.


your gullible stupidity
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: God damn my state is embarrassing.


Yes.  Yes it is.  Glad I don't work down there anymore.

Good luck to ya.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I think he should bear the brunt of some of the costs, if not all of the costs, that his actions cost the taxpayers," Mayor-President Josh Guillory said on his Thursday morning radio show.

"We will always take these threats seriously, but we're not just going to always respond and say, 'OK, thank you. Let us pay all this overtime from the taxpayers.' Heck no. We will stop at no measure to recoup the costs that the taxpayers have to pay for this kind of stuff," Guillory said.

What "overtime", exactly? The only way they racked up "overtime" is that this asshole ordered a pre-emptive police presence on nothing more than a Facebook post, FFS.

The only thing that happened is that this idiot mayor thought he was getting "anti-antifa intel" from farking Facebook, and wanted to demonstrate to Satsuma Senpai that he was a "LAW 'N ORDURE" guy, too. The only sentence that matters, and the only one the court's going to directly mention when they throw this out, is:

"No credible information was found to support the post," according to the lawsuit.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
you farking morans
 
dragonchild
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ktonos: [Fark user image 598x934]

You do realize the Death Cult is no longer hiding their sympathy for Nazis, right?
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey R's, I know it is against your nature.... but how about just TRYING to not be so f*cking stupid for once in your miserable lives.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: The idiots who read that and thought it was actually real simply can't learn from their mistake and walk away quietly.


"Look im not gonna stand here and apologize for being stupid, ok? Do I sometimes get my kids toys stuck in my nose? Yes. Has a cat ever made me cry? Of course. Theyre mean. What were we talking about...?"
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not going to apologize to the citizens of Lafayette who were gullible enough to fall for a satire event created by a comedy meme page run by a satirist and comedian twice.

Can't he just holler FREEEE SPEEEECH like others do and complain about getting canceled and censored?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Numerous police officers were dispatched to the Acadiana Mall, and the mall had to close early," the lawsuit states.

...but then:

'That night, Lafayette Police Chief Scott Morgan said during a press conference the response at the mall was not because of protests. He said the abrupt way the mall closed may have "given people the wrong idea." '

So which is it?  The mall had to close early and the police sent multiple units in response to tenants' concerns over protests  *or* the police response to the mall was just a coincidence and the mall closed early, you know, 'just because'.  The "mayor-president" and the Police Chief need to get on the same page with their antifa madness.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's all just to pocket a bunch of taxpayer money. Overtime for all their Cletus nephews on the force and legal fees for all their Cletus cousins on the city legal payroll.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Just a prank bro" may not be the best defense.
 
jimjays
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I once lived in a town that hired teenage laborers for unskilled work. It was cheap, good for the town and good for the kids; some of them went on to become skilled town employees. I wonder if this place has any such kids that they could have called one in and asked him to get on line and check this guy out.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gar1013: "Just a prank bro" may not be the best defense.


How's that onion taste, son?
 
Ktonos
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Ktonos: [Fark user image 598x934]
You do realize the Death Cult is no longer hiding their sympathy for Nazis, right?


Oh, I do. I am just calling them out for what they are.
 
jeaner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think the proper term for folks down there is Coonass.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am Antifa!!!!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lectos: Wait until they sue Jim Henson Co. for the Muppets taking Manhattan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ktonos
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ktonos: dragonchild: Ktonos: [Fark user image 598x934]
You do realize the Death Cult is no longer hiding their sympathy for Nazis, right?

Oh, I do. I am just calling them out for what they are.


...as well as remind them just how well the 1st gen Nazis fared.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The only proper response at this point is the immediate resignation of the mayor and police chief.
 
peg_leg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Fool you once, shame on me. Fool you twice, shame on you," he said.

Huh.  That's not how it goes.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But "concerned residents flooded" Lafayette Consolidated Government with phone calls, city-parish lawyers James Gibson and Michael Adley argued in their lawsuit.

ahahahah

Lafayette police received panicked calls from mall employees and customers, according to the lawsuit.

"Numerous police officers were dispatched to the Acadiana Mall, and the mall had to close early," the lawsuit states

ahahahAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

I think we've just found a way to defund the police in every rube town in the nation.
 
1derful
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This Antifa crowd are just disgruntled former Obamacare death panel employees.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jokes on the Mayor.

Everyone knows the only thing of value that ANTIFA has to barter with is discount tickets of ANTIFA AIRLINES.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

peg_leg: "Fool you once, shame on me. Fool you twice, shame on you," he said.

Huh.  That's not how it goes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Completely not on topic for the thread, but why aren't black women being shot at the same rate as men?
 
BigSquibowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: gar1013: "Just a prank bro" may not be the best defense.

How's that onion taste, son?


I don't even think he can taste onion. Trump ass is fetid and it lingers.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How the local USA today newspaper describes it to the locals.  I'm sure they ran it past their lawyers veggie printing it.  No use in losing $75K to the genius mayor.


ANTIFA, short for "anti-fascists," is the name for loosely affiliated, left-leaning anti-racist groups that have been involved in some violent clashes in recent years. The movement has no unified structure or national leadership.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Antifa has landed on a farm just outside town. Several cows have already been freed by the Vegan platoon. They have joined the protests against climate change. Three of the hens have become addicted to fentanyl. The rioters appear to be headed this way on the main road into town which they have renamed Karl Marx Way and now only bends to the left.

To arms citizens!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lectos: Wait until they sue Jim Henson Co. for the Muppets taking Manhattan.



Hey man, wise up.  Fozzie Bear's awful jokes should be banned.
 
susler
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Completely not on topic for the thread, but why aren't black women being shot at the same rate as men?


Fetishism?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
::clicks link::

Man, Zac Efron has really let himself go.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We will always take these threats seriously"

What threats?
 
eKonk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I anxiously awaiting the outcome of this case, as it may impact the lawsuit I have against Antifa.

Someone pissed my pants, and I blame them. Dry cleaning bills ain't cheap!
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: "We will always take these threats seriously"

What threats?


These threats?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA: "No credible information was found to support the post," according to the lawsuit. "Because the hoax continued to be believed and spread, Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government feared armed counter protesters, and perhaps actual ANTIFA-inspired agitators, would appear at Ruffino's on the River and lead to violence and/or destruction of property." [...]  "The hoaxes have caused Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government considerable sums of money - both in investigating and responding to the hoax events," according to the lawsuit."

Ok.  They looked at the event announcements and knew these were obvious hoaxes with no  real credibility to them.  But they knew that people would be too dumb to realize that, and they were right.  So now they want to bill the satirist because people are too dumb to recognize satire, and they think that should be his fault.  They don't want to "punish the taxpayers" even though the only reason they had to do anything at all was because so many of those taxpayers are really stupid.  Do I have that right?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gar1013: "Just a prank bro" may not be the best defense.


No, but at the same time, "I'm too stupid to know when I'm being beaten over the head with obvious satire" isnt a cause of action.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mcnguyen: The only proper response at this point is the immediate resignation of the mayor and police chief.


This. Seriously, someone needs to ask some real questions about this police response.

For the first incident:
- What warrant was signed by what judge to allow surveillance at a private business?
- If there wasn't a legal warrant - and how could there be, with no credible evidence - did the business itself request the surveillance?
- Why were both "numerous police officers and sheriff deputies" involved? No credible evidence. Nothing presumably turned up from surveillance.

For the second incident:
- Why were "numerous police officers" dispatched to the Acadiana Mall, despite there being no disturbance, nor any credible evidence that a disturbance was going to occur?
- Why was the mall closed early?
- Who ordered the mall closed early, and why did the police chief then apparently lie about it?

No, I suspect that the mall's about to lay some legal whoop-ass on Lafayette, and these assholes are desperately trying to CYA.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Armed Antifa group marches through centre of Canadian city.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: God damn my state is embarrassing.


Don't worry, it's more like God damn my whole country is embarrassing.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: "Just a prank bro" may not be the best defense.


Saturday Night Live used that very defense with a large degree of success.
 
