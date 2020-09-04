 Skip to content
 
Myrtle Beach, SC - where masks are mandatory but motorcycle helmets are not
    Ironic  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same flawed logic applies.

Not wearing a helmet and dying in an accident is only one portion of the equation.

More likely, non helmet riders have accidents that leave them with traumatic brain injuries that result in decades of being a burden to their surviving family and spouses.

Ending up a drooling vegetable that can do nothing but grunt and shiat themselves is but a small price to pay for feeling the wind in your hair, because freedom.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The logical end of helmet laws is that we should probably outlaw motorcycles altogether.

But I still agree with helmet laws because I give a damn about first responders, medical staff, and families of idiots.

Mask laws as a no-brainer. Alabama was a little reluctant to issue one (even though many stores/companies required them), but within a week all the numbers reversed. People are pretty convinced, despite what you might read about Red State politics.

Now it's up to college students to not fark this up...and it's not looking good.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does not wearing a helmet spread a deadly disease?

No?

Knock your socks off then.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not wearing a helmet is foolish - it's what killed my dad - but you are only risking yourself.  A mask is to protect other people from germs that you may have.  So, I am ok with this.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I used to travel to MB semi-regularly for work and that place is just one big strip club/golf course. Im guessing that the majority of outside sales expense account money spent in this country right there.
The beach is pretty nice though compared to Galveston.
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gshepnyc: Not wearing a helmet is foolish - it's what killed my dad


Yeah but he could always come back to life when we finally perfect the robot/time travel technology.
I mean as long as he doesnt try to kill everyone. Doing dad stuff like taking you to the ballgame and stuff is fine but he shouldnt be allowed to fiddle with the space/time continuum.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Brain injuries aren't contagious.
 
lennavan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: More likely, non helmet riders have accidents that leave them with traumatic brain injuries that result in decades of being a burden to their surviving family and spouses.


Same goes for fat people who eat too much cholesterol or diabetics who eat too much sugar.  Shall we ban all of the things and especially all fast food?

Why are you allowed to eat fast food, candy bars and snacks that aren't particularly nutritious?  Why are you allowed to have a trampoline in your backyard?  These all could lead to brain damage/strokes that result in decades of being a burden.  It seems that's not the relevant part here.  Shocking!

Why do we allow people to ride motorcycles without helmets?
Why do we mandate masks?
What is the key difference in those scenarios?

markie_farkie: The same flawed logic applies.


I get in your mind that is the relevant flawed logic.  It's not.  But I get that's how it is in your mind.  It's a lot easier to argue against an imaginary straw man, isn't it?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I see not one of the above commenters actually clicked through to the article.
 
batlock666
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mrytle Beach
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I see not one of the above commenters actually clicked through to the article.


To be fair, drug manufacturing and motorcycle safety are almost related, or not.
 
jake3988
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The logical end of helmet laws is that we should probably outlaw motorcycles altogether.

But I still agree with helmet laws because I give a damn about first responders, medical staff, and families of idiots.

Mask laws as a no-brainer. Alabama was a little reluctant to issue one (even though many stores/companies required them), but within a week all the numbers reversed. People are pretty convinced, despite what you might read about Red State politics.

Now it's up to college students to not fark this up...and it's not looking good.


Ohio issued a mask mandate for all the non-rural counties at the beginning of July.  We were averaging a bit over a thousand new cases a day.

Other than a very tiny amount of schools that have started up in-person (Most that are opening delayed a couple weeks to the day after labor day.  Why?  Who knows.  If it's not safe now, it's not going to suddenly be safe 2 weeks later), which happened very recently, nothing else has changed.  That's the only variable that was tweaked.

Now, 2 months later... we're still averaging a bit over a thousand new cases a day.  Has not helped even ONE TINY IOTA.

I'm 100% on board with doing things that help.  Masks are CLEARLY not one of them.


markie_farkie: The same flawed logic applies.

Not wearing a helmet and dying in an accident is only one portion of the equation.

More likely, non helmet riders have accidents that leave them with traumatic brain injuries that result in decades of being a burden to their surviving family and spouses.

Ending up a drooling vegetable that can do nothing but grunt and shiat themselves is but a small price to pay for feeling the wind in your hair, because freedom.


How many people who would've died without a helmet lived instead because they wore the helmet, but are brain damaged?  Hard to get numbers for a hypothetical scenario (would they have died if they didn't have it on) but I'm sure it's not insignificant.  You can't conveniently ignore that part of the equation.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, how else is some cancer stricken kid going to get a new set of lungs?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I see not one of the above commenters actually clicked through to the article.


I see it now, you need to scroll down to the bottom of the page to find it.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jake3988: NikolaiFarkoff: The logical end of helmet laws is that we should probably outlaw motorcycles altogether.

But I still agree with helmet laws because I give a damn about first responders, medical staff, and families of idiots.

Mask laws as a no-brainer. Alabama was a little reluctant to issue one (even though many stores/companies required them), but within a week all the numbers reversed. People are pretty convinced, despite what you might read about Red State politics.

Now it's up to college students to not fark this up...and it's not looking good.

Ohio issued a mask mandate for all the non-rural counties at the beginning of July.  We were averaging a bit over a thousand new cases a day.

Other than a very tiny amount of schools that have started up in-person (Most that are opening delayed a couple weeks to the day after labor day.  Why?  Who knows.  If it's not safe now, it's not going to suddenly be safe 2 weeks later), which happened very recently, nothing else has changed.  That's the only variable that was tweaked.

Now, 2 months later... we're still averaging a bit over a thousand new cases a day.  Has not helped even ONE TINY IOTA.

I'm 100% on board with doing things that help.  Masks are CLEARLY not one of them.


markie_farkie: The same flawed logic applies.

Not wearing a helmet and dying in an accident is only one portion of the equation.

More likely, non helmet riders have accidents that leave them with traumatic brain injuries that result in decades of being a burden to their surviving family and spouses.

Ending up a drooling vegetable that can do nothing but grunt and shiat themselves is but a small price to pay for feeling the wind in your hair, because freedom.

How many people who would've died without a helmet lived instead because they wore the helmet, but are brain damaged?  Hard to get numbers for a hypothetical scenario (would they have died if they didn't have it on) but I'm sure it's not insignificant.  You can't conveniently ignore that part of the equation.


Of course doing things half-assed won't help.

NY on the other hand has had a mask mandate since March and we went from being the worst outbreak to one of the best in terms of new cases
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hate that you can't select-quote on mobile
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Hey, how else is some cancer stricken kid going to get a new set of lungs?


ATGATT and an ageing population of bikers has resulted in a dramatic reduction in the availability of organs in the UK.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you don't wear the proper safety helmet while engaging in an activity that has shown time and time again to have a disproportionate number of head trauma cases you don't need one.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
<clicks link>
"The Latest: Drug maker gets money from Germany for vaccine "

/Whar anything about Myrtle beach or motorcycles?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The logical end of helmet laws is that we should probably outlaw motorcycles altogether.

But I still agree with helmet laws because I give a damn about first responders, medical staff, and families of idiots.

Mask laws as a no-brainer. Alabama was a little reluctant to issue one (even though many stores/companies required them), but within a week all the numbers reversed. People are pretty convinced, despite what you might read about Red State politics.

Now it's up to college students to not fark this up...and it's not looking good.


It was up to colleges to have distance-learning.
Colleges...institutions that foster thinking and spread knowledge.
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I went to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 eclipse, I don't know how anyone survives there in the summer. We quit playing golf after 14 holes because it was too hot out. It might be nice in the winter, but that isn't anywhere I'd want to be in the summer.
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jake3988: NikolaiFarkoff: The logical end of helmet laws is that we should probably outlaw motorcycles altogether.

But I still agree with helmet laws because I give a damn about first responders, medical staff, and families of idiots.

Mask laws as a no-brainer. Alabama was a little reluctant to issue one (even though many stores/companies required them), but within a week all the numbers reversed. People are pretty convinced, despite what you might read about Red State politics.

Now it's up to college students to not fark this up...and it's not looking good.

Ohio issued a mask mandate for all the non-rural counties at the beginning of July.  We were averaging a bit over a thousand new cases a day.

Other than a very tiny amount of schools that have started up in-person (Most that are opening delayed a couple weeks to the day after labor day.  Why?  Who knows.  If it's not safe now, it's not going to suddenly be safe 2 weeks later), which happened very recently, nothing else has changed.  That's the only variable that was tweaked.

Now, 2 months later... we're still averaging a bit over a thousand new cases a day.  Has not helped even ONE TINY IOTA.

I'm 100% on board with doing things that help.  Masks are CLEARLY not one of them.

"Mandate" does not equal compliance, and one anecdotal negative does not outweigh all the places where it has clearly worked.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jake3988: Ohio issued a mask mandate for all the non-rural counties at the beginning of July.  We were averaging a bit over a thousand new cases a day.

Other than a very tiny amount of schools that have started up in-person (Most that are opening delayed a couple weeks to the day after labor day.  Why?  Who knows.  If it's not safe now, it's not going to suddenly be safe 2 weeks later), which happened very recently, nothing else has changed.  That's the only variable that was tweaked.

Now, 2 months later... we're still averaging a bit over a thousand new cases a day.  Has not helped even ONE TINY IOTA.

I'm 100% on board with doing things that help.  Masks are CLEARLY not one of them.


First of all, the mask mandate was on July 23, not the beginning of July.  Second, googling the phrase "how is ohio's mask mandate working" and looking at the news shows a bunch of links indicating that new COVID cases dropped quickly when mask mandates went into effect.  It also showed this, as I expected to find.

Video shows little social distancing, mask wearing at Geneva-on-the-Lake
https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/inv​e​stigations/3news-investigates-video-sh​ows-little-social-distancing-mask-wear​ing-at-geneva-on-the-lake/95-04bfa14f-​90bf-4ff5-bcf9-1f65d50de33a

So if there is a spike, you can almost certainly blame it on the people who flaunt the mask-wearing order.

/former Ohioan
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: I used to travel to MB semi-regularly for work and that place is just one big strip club/golf course. Im guessing that the majority of outside sales expense account money spent in this country right there.
The beach is pretty nice though compared to Galveston.
[Fark user image 259x194]


Cleveland is pretty nice compared to Galveston,  Glenn Campbell not withstanding
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Classic Sesame Street - Kermit and Susan play One of these things
Youtube gCxrkl2igGY
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

markie_farkie: T
Ending up a drooling vegetable that can do nothing but grunt and shiat themselves is but a small price to pay for feeling the wind in your hair, because freedom.


A guy on my senior project team in college had an interesting philosophy on that.  He said that he always wore his helmet in town, because it could save his life.  But he did NOT wear it on the interstate because he didn't want to have his life saved but be a vegetable.  It's not the dumbest argument I've ever heard I guess.
 
