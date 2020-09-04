 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Bill Gates is now a nuclear power   (forbes.com) divider line
82
•       •       •

Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glad to see Nuclear power make a come back. We need a carbon free source of power, and nuclear is definitely the one with the greatest potential.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think more billionaires should screw around with the atom"
- Superman
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's two-thirds of the way to supervillain status.

Or already there, according to some people, LOL.
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up, Bill Gates to announce that he is Iron Man.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for Bill Gates. This micro-nuke reactor concept already exists in military vessels. The NS Savannah was the first commercial vessel with a nuclear core. It's long, long past time we start using these things shore side.
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even so, Bill Gates will never be the nuclear power wielding psychopath that Gandhi is.
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will awaken Godzilla and he will come for him in Seattle.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NaK is awesome stuff.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord_Moldypants: Even so, Bill Gates will never be the nuclear power wielding psychopath that Gandhi is.


History doesn't want you to remember that Gandhi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish Zuckerberg was 1/10 of the man that Bill Gates is.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I wish Zuckerberg was 1/10 of the man that Bill Gates is.


Thats weird.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Molten Salt reactors are cool.  Cost a fraction to run, only a handful of people needed to operate, and the type if reaction is different so they do not melt down.

Nixon killed the molten Salt program in the 70s because the conventional reactors take hundreds of people to operate and thousands to build, so he was able to sell them as a jobs program.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, he's not a nuclear power until he weaponizes it.
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon Bill will be able to project more power than Jeff can

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got one word for ya, Bill: NIMBY
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
musashimixinq.comView Full Size


"...Nice."
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I'd rather run a CANDU reactor and a network of batteries.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pioneers of the computer revolution did include some arseholes, Gates and Jobs among them. Gates got better. They also were real people. I'm not convinced that many of the new generation of tech bros are of the same caliber.
I find that appearing on TWiT shows is a pretty good indication of decency.

/ Also, I'd trust Gates with nukes over Putin any day.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else can he power all those nanite trackers he is going to inject us with when we get the corona vaccine?!?!?

Silly subby.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: Technically, he's not a nuclear power until he weaponizes it.


Like Windows Vista?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Meh, I'd rather run a CANDU reactor and a network of batteries.


shut up.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nukes can't change power fast? Ask a submarine driver how fast one of their nukes can get from 0 to full power.

It's really about fuel design. Full size power plants in the 1000 megawatt range aren't designed to move fast (unless you count a trip, which I don't). But they're plenty fast enough to follow the hour-to-hour load on the grid. France does it with their big nukes; a bunch of Midwest US nukes do it.

/user name checks out.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I wish Zuckerberg was 1/10 of the man that Bill Gates is.


'member when everyone would shiat on Bill Gates for what Microsoft was doing in the 90's (which had merit), and as it turns out he was the best of the "tech titans" that emerged, from a character perspective.
 
Ianman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish this meant more episodes of Dark.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome and greetings.  This is the Gates Nuclear Reactor Helping Desk.  How can I provide helping today?  Yes yes.  I hear the many alarms.  You are indeed in dire need of assistance that I can provide.  Can I get your reactor number?  It is conveniently located at the bottom of the containment vessel.  On fire, you say?  Well, I guess we can skip that.  Don't tell my supervisor, though. Ha ha.  May I having your permission to remote in to your reactor, please?  Yes.  Click agree.  Oh, you have not been running updates.  That's is a problem.  Let's get that system up to date and then we can proceed.  How is the weather there?  Hot?  Yes.  That is the radiation alarm.  You should not be hearing it as it means you will soon be dead.  Gamma then Alpha particles.  I am having a good day, thank you for asking.  The system is updated.  Now, to your problem.  There is to be a shutdown lever to your left.  Please pull that towards you.  Good.  Alarms are off, no?  That Geiger counter is not going a-clickety and a clackety, is it?   Everything is fine though you probably received more radiation than a human can sustain and your death will be slow and painful.  Please before you pass in to the next life, will you give me five stars, please?  Hello?  Hello?   Oh, I give myself five stars.  Good for me.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to the conspiracy theories that Bill Gates is going to nuke everyone who doesn't comply with his mark of the beast forced vaccine microchip.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I wish Zuckerberg was 1/10 of the man that Bill Gates is.


That's..............oddly specific.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: He's two-thirds of the way to supervillain status.

Or already there, according to some people, LOL.


I came to post this. Lol
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
REACTOR.EXE has encountered an error and must close
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

merlinsbeard: He will awaken Godzilla and he will come for him in Seattle.


Yeah, but this will be like that Rocky fight where they are both too old for this.

/the documentary on Netflix about BG talks about him (among other things) working hard to set up a nuclear plant that 1) uses all of that piled spent fuel 2) won't go Kaboom if power drops
//he had already set a deal to launch the first such reactor in China
///guess what stopped the project
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ianman: Wish this meant more episodes of Dark.


You and me both.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solar, wind and waves don't eventually all go BOOM, though, when failures happen.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armored Vomit Doll: Soon Bill will be able to project more power than Jeff can

[Fark user image image 700x374]


Jeff is working on or is-shaped ICBMs, though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I wish Zuckerberg was 1/10 of the man that Bill Gates is.


Which is kinda sad as Bill is so completely overrated.
 
Famishus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: [musashimixinq.com image 850x1133]

"...Nice."


Is that supposed to be Raven?
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see some serious work done on Thorium-fueled reactors.

Those got left by the wayside because they didn't produce plutonium for the nuclear weapons industry.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*penis shaped
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear power is an irresponsible non-renewable resource that basically sends the message that it's "ok" to keep being a wasteful society.

When we exhaust the possibilities of wind, solar, efficiency and using less, particularly from big business, then nuclear power might be an option.

Otherwise, the point is academic, as proponents are going to have one hell of a fight against them.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the reactor could pump out 345 megawatts of electrical power indefinitely, the attached storage system would retain heat in the form of molten salt and could discharge the heat when needed, increasing the plant's overall power output to 500 megawatts for more than 5.5 hours.

Solar plants already do do this. It's not something a nuclear plant can only do.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it plugged into the wall?

My reactor didn't come with a wall!
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Glad to see Nuclear power make a come back. We need a carbon free source of power, and nuclear is definitely the one with the greatest potential.
[Fark user image 425x334]


Until we go to the breeder reactor model Nuclear power is not carbon neutral power source.  Mining uranium , refining it , and turning it into fuel is a  VERY dirty process, to say nothing of handling the radioactive "tailings" and storing the spent fuel
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So? Nuclear power is awesome.  We should be building reactors left and right.  Particularly reactors with passive safe systems.  These ain't your grandpa's reactors.  They are awesome sauce.
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: Solar, wind and waves don't eventually all go BOOM, though, when failures happen.


solvedtechs.comView Full Size
 
George_P_Burdell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plutoniumfeather: Nukes can't change power fast? Ask a submarine driver how fast one of their nukes can get from 0 to full power.

It's really about fuel design. Full size power plants in the 1000 megawatt range aren't designed to move fast (unless you count a trip, which I don't). But they're plenty fast enough to follow the hour-to-hour load on the grid. France does it with their big nukes; a bunch of Midwest US nukes do it.

/user name checks out.


The conventional thinking was that, after you invested $ billions in that big reactor, you had to run it flat out to generate the revenue to get a good return on the investment. If you had other swing producers, that works out.

The operators needed to recalibrate their minds to accept swinging the nukes. Once they got used to handling the xenon poisoning during transients, they could do it.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Good for Bill Gates. This micro-nuke reactor concept already exists in military vessels. The NS Savannah was the first commercial vessel with a nuclear core. It's long, long past time we start using these things shore side.


Keep in mind as Robert Heinlein once said, "The answer to the question 'Why don't they' is always 'Money."   Aircraft carriers use Nukes because otherwise they would have to be tailed by a half a dozen floating gas stations just to keep them moving.   Nuke subs use them because they want to be able to disappear beneath the surface of the waves for six months at a time  and be completely self-sufficient.     here are very few good "use cases" in the civilian world, nautical or land-based that justify the very high cost of the constant maintenance those things require
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Corvus: While the reactor could pump out 345 megawatts of electrical power indefinitely, the attached storage system would retain heat in the form of molten salt and could discharge the heat when needed, increasing the plant's overall power output to 500 megawatts for more than 5.5 hours.

Solar plants already do do this. It's not something a nuclear plant can only do.


It can also be done with rocks, concrete, or gravel.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

plutoniumfeather: Full size power plants in the 1000 megawatt range


Hey, just what you see pal.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: I'd like to see some serious work done on Thorium-fueled reactors.

Those got left by the wayside because they didn't produce plutonium for the nuclear weapons industry.


Now he can produce plutonium for the Windows industry.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

George_P_Burdell: plutoniumfeather: Nukes can't change power fast? Ask a submarine driver how fast one of their nukes can get from 0 to full power.

It's really about fuel design. Full size power plants in the 1000 megawatt range aren't designed to move fast (unless you count a trip, which I don't). But they're plenty fast enough to follow the hour-to-hour load on the grid. France does it with their big nukes; a bunch of Midwest US nukes do it.

/user name checks out.

The conventional thinking was that, after you invested $ billions in that big reactor, you had to run it flat out to generate the revenue to get a good return on the investment. If you had other swing producers, that works out.

The operators needed to recalibrate their minds to accept swinging the nukes. Once they got used to handling the xenon poisoning during transients, they could do it.


But if you tie in heat storage and industrial heat energy needs swings in the grid aren't as relevant anymore.  Store the heat. Sell the heat.

/Or just have gas turbines nearby to deal with peaks and run the nukes full out.
 
