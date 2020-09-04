 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   San Leandro Police Officer who fatally shot a black man in April is charged with manslaughter under California's new law that allows police to use deadly force only when needed to defend human life. Wait, that wasn't the law BEFORE now?   (ktla.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup, Police, Constable, White officer, shooting death of Steven Taylor, Deadly force, deadly force, Mr. Taylor, baseball bat  
•       •       •

494 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2020 at 1:20 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At a level of hand-waving generality, police can use deadly force to make some arrests for serious crimes. In my state any such right is limited to police officers. You can not use deadly force to make a citizen's arrest. There was a case in the 1970s where somebody killed a suspect while making a citizen's arrest. The Supreme Court said he shouldn't have done that but the law wasn't clear so no murder charge this time.  (I think he had called the police and police said go ahead and arrest him, but the instructions were not clear enough to qualify him for immunity. And that's why 911 operators these days aren't supposed to encourage self-help. Makes people trigger-happy.)
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the significant change in the law was to change the language to include this:  "officers shall use other available resources and techniques if reasonably safe and feasible to an objectively reasonable officer."

Previously the law allowed an officer to rely on his own judgment, even if that judgment was flawed. The new standard requires the cop to use the judgment of an "objectively reasonable officer." This cop wasn't even on scene long enough to assess the situation and make an "objectively reasonable" determination that deadly force was authorized.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Intresting. Since the writer is so concerned about stating race, what if a Latino officer shot an Asian person? A Black officer shot a Pacific Islander?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People didn't think it was necessary before. At least the people writing the laws.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Intresting. Since the writer is so concerned about stating race, what if a Latino officer shot an Asian person? A Black officer shot a Pacific Islander?


Shhh...this is all about whitey.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZAZ: At a level of hand-waving generality, police can use deadly force to make some arrests for serious crimes. In my state any such right is limited to police officers. You can not use deadly force to make a citizen's arrest. There was a case in the 1970s where somebody killed a suspect while making a citizen's arrest. The Supreme Court said he shouldn't have done that but the law wasn't clear so no murder charge this time.  (I think he had called the police and police said go ahead and arrest him, but the instructions were not clear enough to qualify him for immunity. And that's why 911 operators these days aren't supposed to encourage self-help. Makes people trigger-happy.)


Boy, am I glad I read that sentence a second time before heading out to chase mask slackers.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait - "He's gonna get away!" is no longer reason to shoot a POC 20-30 times in the back?
This poor country - being stripped of all it's manhood!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I watched the video.

Don't raise a bat at someone with a taser and a gun.  After you get tased don't try to advance on the guy with the gun.

Seriosuly, wtf was wrong with that guy?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Intresting. Since the writer is so concerned about stating race, what if a Latino officer shot an Asian person? A Black officer shot a Pacific Islander?


Believe it or not, the race of the person shot is relevant.  Given that on a per capita basis, African Americans are 2.5 times more likely to be shot than Caucasians, and given that the laws governing the use of lethal force when making arrests center around the 'reaonable officer' interpretation of whether or not the person being arrested poses a threat of danger to society at large, the idea that bias causes officers to automatically judge Black males as more dangerous and therefore more deserving of escalated force makes race relevant.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Intresting. Since the writer is so concerned about stating race, what if a Latino officer shot an Asian person? A Black officer shot a Pacific Islander?


What do we call this, class?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Chinesenookiefactory: Intresting. Since the writer is so concerned about stating race, what if a Latino officer shot an Asian person? A Black officer shot a Pacific Islander?

Believe it or not, the race of the person shot is relevant.  Given that on a per capita basis, African Americans are 2.5 times more likely to be shot than Caucasians, and given that the laws governing the use of lethal force when making arrests center around the 'reaonable officer' interpretation of whether or not the person being arrested poses a threat of danger to society at large, the idea that bias causes officers to automatically judge Black males as more dangerous and therefore more deserving of escalated force makes race relevant.


And then, there's that inconvenient language in the Constitution about "equal treatment under the law".
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
San Leandro is Oakland without all the cool stuff.

Company i used to work for had their data center/IT in San Leandro, HQ was in San Jose. I spent way too much time in San Leandro. It's a shiathole.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Intresting. Since the writer is so concerned about stating race, what if a Latino officer shot an Asian person? A Black officer shot a Pacific Islander?


That's a good point. Why aren't the All Lives Matter also protesting for police accountability since improving police accountability for killing a suspect would benefit all lives?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I learned from TV and movies that you can shoot somebody if
A. They are running away from you
or
B. They are a "bad guy"
or
C. They "set foot on (or touched) your property"
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Intresting. Since the writer is so concerned about stating race, what if a Latino officer shot an Asian person? A Black officer shot a Pacific Islander?


Also in your example you mention a Latino and a Black officer, which I've been informed is not correct, all police officers apparently identify their race as blue now.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Chinesenookiefactory: Intresting. Since the writer is so concerned about stating race, what if a Latino officer shot an Asian person? A Black officer shot a Pacific Islander?

That's a good point. Why aren't the All Lives Matter also protesting for police accountability since improving police accountability for killing a suspect would benefit all lives?


Because the only lives that matter are fetuses.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I watched the video.

Don't raise a bat at someone with a taser and a gun.  After you get tased don't try to advance on the guy with the gun.

Seriosuly, wtf was wrong with that guy?


Well, he's dead now. Which is what the whole thing is about.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They just have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that an aluminum baseball bat isn't a threat to human life.

Good luck.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And therein lies the entire problem with law enforcement in this country.  Cops are treated as being a special class of super-citizens, who are given the freedom to pick and choose when and how to enforce laws, and people treat them as though cops themselves are the law.  Can people defend themselves from bad cops?  No.  Can cops tell people to do stuff and then point guns at them if they don't immediately kowtow?  Yes.  Can cops interpret laws however they want and thus arrest people for pretty much anything, without recourse and no right to self-defense?  Yes.

I am not dog-sitting tonight because some random middle-aged Anglo fark with a gun was prowling around the dog owners' house a few days ago, and the cops simply shrugged their shoulders.  So they won't leave their house for an appointment at a specialist three hours away until they are sure the prowler won't come back.

How do we fix this?  Most of it is in how popular culture sees cops.  But a good start is by taking away guns, eliminating qualified immunity, and replacing Rambo wannabes with bureaucrats and pencil-pushers who actually have familiarity with the law.  Like hiring people out of law school, instead of hiring high school dropouts and sending them to police academies in the red counties of each state.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And again California leads the way toward a more civilized nation. When someone's life is in danger - including the officer's - is the ONLY time deadly force should even be considered. Not for property of ANY type, not because they don't "submit to your authoritah", not because they run, and not because they point their index finger at you or are holding a cellphone.

And yes, as so many here have already pointed out, cops - especially white cops - have been taught that Black people all have the strength of the Hulk, the speed of the Flash, and are as bulletproof as Captain Marvel and Superman combined, so shooting lots of times until your gun is empty is the ONLY option. Really.

If a cop cannot determine definitely whether someone's life is in danger, the default is NOT to use deadly force. Last option, not first.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Chinesenookiefactory: Intresting. Since the writer is so concerned about stating race, what if a Latino officer shot an Asian person? A Black officer shot a Pacific Islander?

That's a good point. Why aren't the All Lives Matter also protesting for police accountability since improving police accountability for killing a suspect would benefit all lives?


Because as long as cops kill a higher percentage of Black people that's okay with these "All Lives Matter" morons.
They want Black people to fear for their lives when dealing with police.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: They just have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that an aluminum baseball bat isn't a threat to human life.

Good luck.


So - any person in possession of an aluminum baseball bat can be summarily shot on sight?
Sounds iffy.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Unlike in the other 49 states where police will eagerly open fire if __________________ .
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rewind2846: Lumbar Puncture: Chinesenookiefactory: Intresting. Since the writer is so concerned about stating race, what if a Latino officer shot an Asian person? A Black officer shot a Pacific Islander?

That's a good point. Why aren't the All Lives Matter also protesting for police accountability since improving police accountability for killing a suspect would benefit all lives?

Because as long as cops kill a higher percentage of Black people that's okay with these "All Lives Matter" morons.
They want Black people to fear for their lives when dealing with police.


This - if blacks are sufficiently scared of cops, we can push them around with the threat of calling the cops on them.
That's the power of Karen - fear me, black person, or I'll have my thugs beat or shoot you.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jso2897: big pig peaches: They just have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that an aluminum baseball bat isn't a threat to human life.

Good luck.

So - any person in possession of an aluminum baseball bat can be summarily shot on sight?
Sounds iffy.


After they have been ordered to drop the bat, tased and then keep coming. Yes.

No, I don't think it's OK to shoot up the local little league game. Context matters.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I learned from TV and movies that you can shoot somebody if
A. They are running away from you
or
B. They are a "bad guy"
or
C. They "set foot on (or touched) your property"


The Rule the Supreme Court laid down was Cops can only use deadly force on a fleeing suspect if they are committing a felony and/or putting innocent people at serious risk of death or bodily injury. Using deadly force in pure defense of property isn't allowed, even in "Castle doctrine" states , you still have to be in fear of harm of death or bodily injury, though if it it's your home that's invaded, particularly at night you are allowed to presume they mean you harm
 
InfectedOrphan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I watched the video.

Don't raise a bat at someone with a taser and a gun.  After you get tased don't try to advance on the guy with the gun.

Seriosuly, wtf was wrong with that guy?


Agree with your first sentence, but he wasn't really in control of his movements after he was tased.  He was just fighting to stay upright.   Cop should have backed up and kept his space.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: Wait - "He's gonna get away!" is no longer reason to shoot a POC 20-30 times in the back?


"He was smoking a cigarette before the police arrived, so he obviously had a lighter!  What if he ran away and then burned down a christian orphanage?"
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That last message was poor quoting formatting on my part, I didn't intend to make it look like entirely a jso2897 quote (and he can't have credit for my sarcastic joke)
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.