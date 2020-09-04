 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Another day, another "This is the weekend that will make or break coronavirus" article   (cnbc.com) divider line
26
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, good luck keeping people from going out and being in crowds.  Most people have gotten to the point of not giving a fark.  So enjoy the spread.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna sear some steaks and smoke a couple chickens. This might be the weekend breaks my waistline...again.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those other articles weren't wrong. It just kept being "make."

/but I've got a good feeling about THIS weekend in which Americans traditionally enjoy large social gatherings!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i have lost 30 pounds in the last few months. i think its the throwing up from anxiety, but who knows.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THANKSGIVING IS COMING.

It can not be reasoned with, bargained with or post-poned, unless you are Canadian in which case you can skip the Canadian holiday and go shopping, then celebrate on the American Turkey Day.

Here's an idea: pay close attention to when Canadian Thanksgiving is this year and try to learn from our mistakes. We certainly learn alot from yours.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With schools reopening in person and sports underway, Ohio is trending up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have lost 30 pounds in the last few months. i think its the throwing up from anxiety, but who knows.


That's not good. Try to stay calm and er, have a spot of tea. But it is good to lose some weight, especially since obesity and even over-weight are not good things should you go into the hospital for any reason, especially surgery. Co-morbities were bad things well before Trump invented the Covid-19 to get re-elected.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange how you can't see the effect of any other one day events (like memorial day, 4th of Jult) in the daily new cases graph.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were around 20 people at my birthday party last weekend, no masks, no distancing, nobody got covid. That's including half the people using the same straw. It's nice living out in the country where we aren't surrounded by plague rats
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have lost 30 pounds in the last few months. i think its the throwing up from anxiety, but who knows.


I'm rather enjoying my self-imposed isolation. I wish I could lose 30 lbs.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: There were around 20 people at my birthday party last weekend, no masks, no distancing, nobody got covid. That's including half the people using the same straw. It's nice living out in the country where we aren't surrounded by plague rats


It'll get to your area eventually.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OldJames: There were around 20 people at my birthday party last weekend, no masks, no distancing, nobody got covid. That's including half the people using the same straw. It's nice living out in the country where we aren't surrounded by plague rats


Why were people using the same straw?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Strange how you can't see the effect of any other one day events (like memorial day, 4th of Jult) in the daily new cases graph.


Because the lead time between infection, symptoms, testing, and results are going to be different for every individual? It's a real head scratcher
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OldJames: There were around 20 people at my birthday party last weekend, no masks, no distancing, nobody got covid. That's including half the people using the same straw. It's nice living out in the country where we aren't surrounded by plague rats


You can't say that definitively yet.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have lost 30 pounds in the last few months. i think its the throwing up from anxiety, but who knows.


I've gained no weight but I'm noticeably fatter. The sedentary lifestyle of the day drinker working from home 100% of the time is NOT healthy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Make sure to dress appropriately when you go out.

s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OldJames: There were around 20 people at my birthday party last weekend, no masks, no distancing, nobody got covid. That's including half the people using the same straw. It's nice living out in the country where we aren't surrounded by plague rats


The dividing line between satire and red hatter is invisible.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: duckpoopy: Strange how you can't see the effect of any other one day events (like memorial day, 4th of Jult) in the daily new cases graph.

Because the lead time between infection, symptoms, testing, and results are going to be different for every individual? It's a real head scratcher


Or you, know, it actually did, but since they were told by fox news it didn't happen so they just believed it when a simple Google search and reading of simple data show spikes in the 2 weeks following holidays.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The closest to a party I am getting to this weekend is going over to my brothers, putting some presents on the porch for my niece and sister in law and standing at my car as they open them. Chat for a bit and go home and not getting close to them at all.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldJames: nobody got covid


Did any of you get tested? Or are you just making an assumption?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'm gonna sear some steaks and smoke a couple chickens.


How do you do that?
I can never get the bastards to stay lit.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dkulprit: OldJames: There were around 20 people at my birthday party last weekend, no masks, no distancing, nobody got covid. That's including half the people using the same straw. It's nice living out in the country where we aren't surrounded by plague rats

Why were people using the same straw?


cocaine
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dkulprit: NateAsbestos: duckpoopy: Strange how you can't see the effect of any other one day events (like memorial day, 4th of Jult) in the daily new cases graph.

Because the lead time between infection, symptoms, testing, and results are going to be different for every individual? It's a real head scratcher

Or you, know, it actually did, but since they were told by fox news it didn't happen so they just believed it when a simple Google search and reading of simple data show spikes in the 2 weeks following holidays.

[Fark user image 425x486]
[Fark user image 425x494]


Indeed.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: dkulprit: OldJames: There were around 20 people at my birthday party last weekend, no masks, no distancing, nobody got covid. That's including half the people using the same straw. It's nice living out in the country where we aren't surrounded by plague rats

Why were people using the same straw?

cocaine


that's what I was implying.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'm gonna sear some steaks and smoke a couple chickens. This might be the weekend breaks my waistline...again.


I'll be in the hills by myself, maybe one other person with heavy equipment snd beer. If I become my own fark thread, y'all drink one for me.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OldJames: There were around 20 people at my birthday party last weekend, no masks, no distancing, nobody got covid. That's including half the people using the same straw. It's nice living out in the country where we aren't surrounded by plague rats


This is plague rat behavior. If any of these people had been exposed, they'll give it to everyone around them. Just because they don't show symptoms and/or it didn't happen THIS time, doesn't mean it won't happen next time.

I have relatives in rural Wisconsin, so I track the cases there. It's the counties that say "We're living out in the country, so it can't happen to us". where it's going up the fastest. There aren't any counties in the US with zero cases. It's in your community. How long it takes to get into your household depends on the actions you take. Your belief that it can't happen to you is rolling out the red carpet.

"It can't happen to ME" is the largest cause of death in the world.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

