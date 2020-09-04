 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   "Oh my God," he gasped, finally noticing the bloody stump where his arm had been. "My Rolex"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
First responders testified at the hearing that Nakhla did not seem upset over Thomas' death....
The neurosurgeon also allegedly made a phone call while inside an ambulance at the scene, telling someone on the phone: "I know baby, you loved that car."

sounds like a caring guy.
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're not gonna get a new Dr Strange outta this, are we?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like this guy feels he suffered enough. He lost his Audi A8 supercar And a Rolex! Oh yeah, and some med student was killed too.

/He's a Giant douche.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Oh my God," he gasped, finally noticing the bloody stump where his arm girlfriend had been. "My Rolex"

FTFY lol
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope her family takes everything of his.
 
syzygy whizz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Headline reads like something out of Dirk Gently.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Neurosurgeon, huh?  Common sense and Intelligence don't always come hand in hand.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like it was his wife or other girlfriend who was worried about the car.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Doctors and engineers - the dumbest f**king smart people in the world.
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was he an alien from planet Namek ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

syzygy whizz: Headline reads like something out of Dirk Gently.


It's a classic joke

A yuppie was opening the door of his BMW when a car came along and hit the door, ripping it off completely. When the police arrived at the scene, the yuppie complained bitterly about the damage to his car.

"Officer, look what they've done to my Beemer!"

"You yuppies are so materialistic, it's ridiculous" retorted the officer. "You're so worried about your stupid BMW, you didn't even notice that your left arm was ripped off."

"Oh, my God!" screamed the yuppie, noticing the bloody stump where his arm used to be. "My Rolex!"
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So many things out of place here.  A Neurosurgeon in a state with 14.3 brain cells per capita??  A pyschopathic twit drunk-driving R8 Spider?  I thought the rich and stupid only drove BMW or Lexus, are the greedy berks driving Audi now?
 
