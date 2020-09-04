 Skip to content
(The Hill)   At least 400,000 by January. As many as 600,000 if we reopen too quickly. So, probably 600,000   (thehill.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For context, the total US dead from World War II was 416,000. And, we haven't even been killing Nazis.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be Biden's fault by then.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is that math right? We've been averaging about 1100 deaths a day for a while now. What would it take to get from 191,000 today to 400,000 by January?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reported deaths. We know the numbers are higher. Does this mean they'll report actual numbers by January?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
america is a failed state. utter incompetence from the top down. you voted for this you idiots.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: And, we haven't even been killing Nazis.


When you consider the political beliefs of people who are dying because they refuse to wear a mask this may be less true than you think.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: america is a failed state. utter incompetence from the top down. you voted for this you idiots.


Technically Hilary got 3 mil more votes but, yeah.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So we're back to fear mongering predictions?  I remember back in the day when there were key models predicting a million dead by June.  Good times.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I will find it morbidly hilarious if Trump wins in November running on this record.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The math checks out...ugh.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I will find it morbidly hilarious if Trump wins in November running on this record.


He will.

"The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity."
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So we're back to fear mongering predictions?  I remember back in the day when there were key models predicting a million dead by June.  Good times.


*without lockdown measures


Keep farking your chicken.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
so is this the same EXPERTS that said 2,000,000 no matter what we do ????
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I will find it morbidly hilarious if Trump wins in November running on this record.

He will.

"The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity."


And he will win if a majority of White Americans vote for him.
/says the quiet part out loud.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: For context, the total US dead from World War II was 416,000. And, we haven't even been killing Nazis.


Well, there was that one guy in Portland last week.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: For context, the total US dead from World War II was 416,000. And, we haven't even been killing Nazis.


How do you know?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We're number 1!  USA!  USA!  USA!
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So we're back to fear mongering predictions?  I remember back in the day when there were key models predicting a million dead by June.  Good times.


If we did nothing. And over half the states did something. Nice selective memory you got there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Jeebus Saves: So we're back to fear mongering predictions?  I remember back in the day when there were key models predicting a million dead by June.  Good times.

*without lockdown measures


Keep farking your chicken.


That was at least a month into our lockdown.  So what conditions does this expert prediction make an exception for?
 
rpm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Is that math right? We've been averaging about 1100 deaths a day for a while now. What would it take to get from 191,000 today to 400,000 by January?


Conditions aren't the same. Schools are opening.

With that, I wouldn't be surprised if 600K is lowballing it. Exponentials are a biatch.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: It will be Biden's fault by then.


It's actually the fault of those that did not ensure a victory for Hillary.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: america is a failed state. utter incompetence from the top down. you voted for this you idiots.


Just put your mask on and buy Chinese-made widgets on Amazon.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh, we aren't open? Because it looks pretty farking open around here. Come on down, farking tourists. Don't curb your farking lifestyle because of people dying or anything! LIke I don't know that half the Farkers around here are still going on vacation and traveling all over the place, they just aren't going to mention it. Not right now. Bad timing.

/National park
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll be an optimist and say 599,999
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
die for trump
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: For context, the total US dead from World War II was 416,000. And, we haven't even been killing Nazis.


Hell, we have been supporting nazis as of late.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rpm: Nadie_AZ: Is that math right? We've been averaging about 1100 deaths a day for a while now. What would it take to get from 191,000 today to 400,000 by January?

Conditions aren't the same. Schools are opening.

With that, I wouldn't be surprised if 600K is lowballing it. Exponentials are a biatch.


I'm wincing right now.

rpm -e trump.rpm
 
Arthur Friend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So we're back to fear mongering predictions?  I remember back in the day when there were key models predicting a million dead by June.  Good times.


Don't recall hearing this, but I do remember hearing the estimates that if we didn't shut down, wear masks, social distance 70% could become infected with a 1% death rate. 330 million x 70% = 210 million x 1% = 2.1 million.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Back in March, somewhere in a Fark thread, I compared infection rates to fatality rates and to US population numbers, and came out with 120,000 to 660,000 US fatalities.

this was when they were still comparing it to the flu.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If there were some way to ensure the die hards were the one to do exactly that, I would be fine with those numbers.

Until then, unfortunately, it's mask up and stay home time around here.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Is that math right? We've been averaging about 1100 deaths a day for a while now. What would it take to get from 191,000 today to 400,000 by January?


My guess is that schools reopening, plus colder weather will be coming in 6-8 weeks, so people move inside more.

There'll probably be another 1000 cases just from Trump's rally yesterday...
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: For context, the total US dead from World War II was 416,000. And, we haven't even been killing Nazis.


For further context 1,200,000+ Americans will die this (and every) year from cancer and heart disease.  And that's largely attributable to individuals just making poor dietary choices due to a lack of self discipline, not even killing Nazis.

It's funny you never hear "heart disease is like another Vietnam war every six weeks."  Maybe it's because these war analogies are stupid.
 
