 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(City Pages)   "Drunk, naked lady kicked out of Boundary Waters for some reason"   (citypages.com) divider line
25
    More: Giggity, Nudity, Police, State Fair fun, private parts, U.S. Forest Service, Lake County Sheriff's department, Duluth News Tribune, New Wave vinyl  
•       •       •

1813 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2020 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a coincidence.  I've been both drunk and out-in-the-open naked in just a few dozen miles from there.

Of course, it was way the hell, 4-5 portages, back in Quetico and there were no other humans for quite a ways.
 
Min5trel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she lobbing scimitars at likely royal personages?
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For once the comments are actually worth reading.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Last year, a man was charged with indecent exposure in Otter Tail County for fishing bare-ass naked off his pontoon. A resident called the police after getting a full view of the angler from their picture window, which was apparently working as advertised."

I am subscribing to this newspaper.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Writer missed a chance at "drunk, disorderly and disrobed."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: "Last year, a man was charged with indecent exposure in Otter Tail County for fishing bare-ass naked off his pontoon. A resident called the police after getting a full view of the angler from their picture window, which was apparently working as advertised."

I am subscribing to this newspaper.


His buddy whipped it over the side and said " water cold."
Then the first guy said " deep too."
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the pleasure of doing the boundary waters a few years ago.  Amazing.  In less than 30 minutes it felt like we were the only people for 100 miles.

The shiat stupid thing was because Minnesota is so flat, we had cell coverage.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must not have been too far from the entry if someone was able to report her and get her kicked out.
Last time I was up there, we didn't see another group of campers until our last day when we were portaging out.
Saw some moose though.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: "Last year, a man was charged with indecent exposure in Otter Tail County for fishing bare-ass naked off his pontoon. A resident called the police after getting a full view of the angler from their picture window, which was apparently working as advertised."

I am subscribing to this newspaper.


I don't know, they missed a "full view of his rod" joke there.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: snowybunting: "Last year, a man was charged with indecent exposure in Otter Tail County for fishing bare-ass naked off his pontoon. A resident called the police after getting a full view of the angler from their picture window, which was apparently working as advertised."

I am subscribing to this newspaper.

His buddy whipped it over the side and said " water cold."
Then the first guy said " deep too."


Hey guys, what's goin' on? Jigging for pike?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State statute dictates that "willfully and lewdly" exposing your "body, or the private parts thereof" in a public place is misdemeanor material. Women who are breastfeeding are explicitly excluded from culpability.

This leaves a lot of open plausible avenues for the fetish crowd.
 
nodubs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: I had the pleasure of doing the boundary waters a few years ago.  Amazing.  In less than 30 minutes it felt like we were the only people for 100 miles.

The shiat stupid thing was because Minnesota is so flat, we had cell coverage.


You probably went in near Ely. You had cell coverage because they put up a cell tower right near the edge for locals. Coming from the Gunflint Trail side, there's no coverage outside of Grand Marais.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Drunk, naked and kicked out of Boundary Waters is no way to go through life, ma'am.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So the police have drones to search for nudity? Perhaps they do have an excess of funds.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

grokca: So the police have drones to search for nudity? Perhaps they do have an excess of funds.


They usually do. Why the fark care if someone is naked? Oh Noes! Someone might get a view of the naked human form!

/meh
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

grokca: So the police have drones to search for nudity? Perhaps they do have an excess of funds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How can you really judge without a photo?  It might have added greatly to natures beauty, and it might not have.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nodubs: TheSwizz: I had the pleasure of doing the boundary waters a few years ago.  Amazing.  In less than 30 minutes it felt like we were the only people for 100 miles.

The shiat stupid thing was because Minnesota is so flat, we had cell coverage.

You probably went in near Ely. You had cell coverage because they put up a cell tower right near the edge for locals. Coming from the Gunflint Trail side, there's no coverage outside of Grand Marais.


You been following me?

I'm looking forward to going back.  During my trip I encountered a Bull Moose and had a gnarly thunderstorm on the last night that allowed me to have the best sleep I had in years.  Next time I go back, I try the Gunflint area; thanks for the tip.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man, if you need a drone to find naked people then they aren't the ones being creepy.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: I had the pleasure of doing the boundary waters a few years ago.  Amazing.  In less than 30 minutes it felt like we were the only people for 100 miles.

The shiat stupid thing was because Minnesota is so flat, we had cell coverage.


Try the Boundary Waters in January. I went on a 3 day dogsledding/camping trip and there were no signs of people, not even sled marks. Evidence of animals, on the other hand . . .  We passed a few deer carcasses (one still steaming) and needed to watch out for moose because they would attack the dogs. It was really cool listening to the wolves howl in the distance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bad news. Or good depending on your point of view. https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/new​s​/crime-and-courts/6642805-Drunken-nake​d-woman-escorted-out-of-Boundary-Water​s

"An incident on Lake One in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Aug. 28 involved six unruly, naked men - and not a woman, as reported earlier by the News Tribune.

Officers from three law enforcement agencies were called to the scene northeast of Ely on the report of drunk, naked and disorderly behavior by campers who also reportedly were going to be doing "edibles." Officers from the U.S. Forest Service, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Lake County Sheriff's office responded and a group of campers from a campsite in the wilderness to a boat landing outside the wilderness."
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Naked in the boundary waters? Lucky she didn't die of blood loss. Those mosquitoes are rough!
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
From the Duluth News Tribune:

An incident on Lake One in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Aug. 28 involved six unruly, naked men - and not a woman, as reported earlier by the News Tribune.

This story originally mis-characterized the parties involved in an incident in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. It was updated at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 to recast the nature of the event. The News Tribune regrets the error.

The News Tribune initially incorrectly reported Tuesday that the officers were called to the scene on reports of a woman acting drunk and disorderly.
https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/ne​ws​/crime-and-courts/6642805-Drunken-nake​d-woman-escorted-out-of-Boundary-Water​s


Not as interested in pictures as I was when I read the headline...
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

catmandu: It was really cool listening to the wolves howl in the distance.


My dog made the mistake of hunting grouse early one morning on Moose Lake where a wolf was hunting. Huge, threatened barking followed by the dog hauling ass back to me followed by a wolf which stopped maybe 30 feet from me and just stared at me for what seemed like forever. Then it turned and walked off.
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm going to assume she was attractive, because every time its a gross naked lady, they have pictures
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.