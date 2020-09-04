 Skip to content
 
(KTXS Abilene)   Most Texans don't think people can social distance properly when drunk   (ktxs.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the people who are not defiant shiatheads are losing their minds here.  I'm waiting on part two of this thing.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even when I'm not drunk, I don't think people can social distance properly.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
headline accurate at 4 words in.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly not all.  There's always that guy or girl that gets drunk and then has to hang all over people while babbling tequila breath into their faces.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Texans don't think people can social distance properly when drunk

Replace "social distance" with just about anything else and it's still accurate
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
27% saying they'd say something if they saw people not maintaining distancing? Really?!? In Texas!? I'd think that would be a very good way to get shot. The maskholes get all shooty when they're sober and going grocery shopping, can you imagine telling a drunk Republican they need to put on a mask or move away from people?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and then they go take a piss and flood the bathroom with virus for the next drunk
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ive found that what ive termed "separation anxiety" can be somewhat alleviated by the simple act of masturbating on someones leg on a bus or at a urinal.

You need that connection.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's ok, they don't have to practice social distancing as long as they're wearing a mask and protesting.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I keep thinking about that unhinged tweet from the assistant Texas A.G. directed towards Pres. Obama.  Don't Mess With Texas (Because Texas Is Off Its Meds And Will Rub Poop In Your Scratches)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Behind the survey corporation  for  Bankruptcy
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: 27% saying they'd say something if they saw people not maintaining distancing? Really?!? In Texas!? I'd think that would be a very good way to get shot. The maskholes get all shooty when they're sober and going grocery shopping, can you imagine telling a drunk Republican they need to put on a mask or move away from people?


Texas here. I did see a lady at Walmart with her mask under her chin and said "ma'am your mask fell off" and then mouthed "you farking moron" which she couldn't see, because of my mask. It was the perfect crime.

She did look at me like I was an asshole, but she pulled her mask back up.

/anecdotal evidence is a kind of evidence
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
robodog:

oh, drunk. Nevermind
 
BigSquibowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: It's ok, they don't have to practice social distancing as long as they're wearing a mask and protesting.


Well, there it is.
 
jake3988
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: 27% saying they'd say something if they saw people not maintaining distancing? Really?!? In Texas!? I'd think that would be a very good way to get shot. The maskholes get all shooty when they're sober and going grocery shopping, can you imagine telling a drunk Republican they need to put on a mask or move away from people?


Can you be legally armed in bars in Texas?

I know there's a few republican states where that's a thing now.  (Tennessee is one of them).  If that's the case, yeah, definitely don't piss off a drunken redneck that may or may not have a gun in his pocket.

In a normal state, it could get a drunken punch thrown at you.  In one of these states, you're liable to have a gun shot at you.  Which is probably not that bad for YOU in particular, they're drunk.  They'll probably miss.  Not so good for the person they inevitably hit.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA : More than a quarter--27%--of respondents say if they were out drinking at a bar and noticed drunken customers not adhering to social distancing, they would definitely say something about it.

Drunks are always open to constructive criticism.

jake3988: Can you be legally armed in bars in Texas?


Not legally.
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jake3988: robodog: 27% saying they'd say something if they saw people not maintaining distancing? Really?!? In Texas!? I'd think that would be a very good way to get shot. The maskholes get all shooty when they're sober and going grocery shopping, can you imagine telling a drunk Republican they need to put on a mask or move away from people?

Can you be legally armed in bars in Texas?

I know there's a few republican states where that's a thing now.  (Tennessee is one of them).  If that's the case, yeah, definitely don't piss off a drunken redneck that may or may not have a gun in his pocket.

In a normal state, it could get a drunken punch thrown at you.  In one of these states, you're liable to have a gun shot at you.  Which is probably not that bad for YOU in particular, they're drunk.  They'll probably miss.  Not so good for the person they inevitably hit.


You're on the internet, Jake.  Information is available.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jake3988: robodog: 27% saying they'd say something if they saw people not maintaining distancing? Really?!? In Texas!? I'd think that would be a very good way to get shot. The maskholes get all shooty when they're sober and going grocery shopping, can you imagine telling a drunk Republican they need to put on a mask or move away from people?

Can you be legally armed in bars in Texas?

I know there's a few republican states where that's a thing now.  (Tennessee is one of them).  If that's the case, yeah, definitely don't piss off a drunken redneck that may or may not have a gun in his pocket.

In a normal state, it could get a drunken punch thrown at you.  In one of these states, you're liable to have a gun shot at you.  Which is probably not that bad for YOU in particular, they're drunk.  They'll probably miss.  Not so good for the person they inevitably hit.


If a Texas business derives at least 51% of its revenue from on-premises alcohol consumption, it is a felony to bring a concealed gun onto those premises.  Open-carry is legal unless the business has specifically banned it.
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Article says "after a few drinks"

Who the hell gets drunk after a few? (Unless they're 40's or something)
 
