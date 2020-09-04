 Skip to content
(AP News)   Madrid astruggling with Europe's acutest 2nd wave of apandemic. D'aww tag properly distanced and masked   (apnews.com) divider line
7
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the Spanish Heat was supposed to kill it.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I must have missed the part where Madrid was sruggling.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But 'Murica is so much worse...

/people were actually locked down in their homes in Madrid and look where they are now
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Were their epidemiologists sleeping on the job?

/siesta joke
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somehow this will be Trump's fault according to fark leftists.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: Somehow this will be Trump's fault according to fark leftists.


It is his fault. You see, he found that secret lab in the White House where Ronny Raygun created HIV to kill off the brown people and used it to make the VID.

Yes. It's actually what they think.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't feel much sympathy for Madrid. My husband and I went there for our honeymoon, and it was just terrible. All of our service was rude. I watched waiters mock a table of middle aged women because they couldn't speak Spanish well enough. Not to mention their homeless population is out of control- says a lot about their social programs, if they have any at all. We enjoyed our time at Barcelona much more- friendlier people and more interesting things to see.
 
