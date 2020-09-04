 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Russia's covid vaccine has produced an antibody response - and no third arms - "in all participants" so far   (reuters.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Novichok produces the ultimate anti-body response.  Those folks never get another disease.
 
BgJonson79
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That krokodil works wonders!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like how they're saying "we're first" when reporting on a successful Phase 2 trial.

Meanwhile, US, UK and Chinese vaccines are well into Phase 3 trials.

It's easy to win if you cut the corners.
 
lectos
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ok, but is it the correct immune response or just a short term immune response?  That's the problem.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 500x500]


(technically should be Janovna, not Janovich, but carry on.)
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only side effect noticed is that now all of the participants in the study are Olympic level gymnasts.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Um... this is exactly what a Phase I clinical trial looks like. They've just started a Phase II trial, although from what I'm seeing it looks more like they've skipped right to Phase III in an attempt to get ahead of things.

In other words, what you should be reading is "Russia has licensed a medication for domestic use about a year before it should be ready for actual use."

Under no circumstances should anyone farking touch whatever Russia's producing until a successful Phase III trial is completed and the results are farking reviewed.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I like how they're saying "we're first" when reporting on a successful Phase 2 trial.

Meanwhile, US, UK and Chinese vaccines are well into Phase 3 trials.

It's easy to win if you cut the corners.


That's not a Phase II trial, though. A Phase II trial involves a lot more folks, and takes a lot longer. They're trying to pull a fast one - the numbers & criteria for a Phase III, but in a Phase II timeframe - and they just started that this week.

They're actually advertising the results of a Phase I trial and using that to justify jumping right to Phase III numbers.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Lancet said the early-stage trials suggested the Sputnik-V vaccine produced a response in a component of the immune system known as T cells.

Did the delivery system look like this?

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Um... this is exactly what a Phase I clinical trial looks like. They've just started a Phase II trial, although from what I'm seeing it looks more like they've skipped right to Phase III in an attempt to get ahead of things.

In other words, what you should be reading is "Russia has licensed a medication for domestic use about a year before it should be ready for actual use."

Under no circumstances should anyone farking touch whatever Russia's producing until a successful Phase III trial is completed and the results are farking reviewed.


When has the Kremlin ever been particularly concerned about sacrificing as much of their population as necessary in pursuit of a goal?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hmm. As far as political dick-waving contests go, at least this one will benefit mankind for the most part...
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I like how they're saying "we're first" when reporting on a successful Phase 2 trial.

Meanwhile, US, UK and Chinese vaccines are well into Phase 3 trials.

It's easy to win if you cut the corners.

That's not a Phase II trial, though. A Phase II trial involves a lot more folks, and takes a lot longer. They're trying to pull a fast one - the numbers & criteria for a Phase III, but in a Phase II timeframe - and they just started that this week.

They're actually advertising the results of a Phase I trial and using that to justify jumping right to Phase III numbers.


You're all thinking in a Waterfall approach, this is clearly the time for the Agile methodology....

*runs*

*notices no one chasing*
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: The only side effect noticed is that now all of the participants in the study are Olympic level gymnasts.


Would that be bad? I'll never understand our issue with chemical enhancement.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The two 42-day trials - including 38 healthy adults each - did not find any serious adverse effects among participants, and confirmed that the vaccine candidates elicit an antibody response," The Lancet said.

Until proven otherwise, I'm going to assume that they more or less selected 76 very healthy people and gave them Covid-19.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Says who?

You feed that krokodil and snakeoil to the rurals first. They're the ones that believe in the Putintrump manlove association.
 
