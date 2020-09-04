 Skip to content
 
(CBS 42 Birmingham)   Strange man ablaze at the Circle K   (cbs42.com) divider line
listerine69
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whoa
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Strange Man Ablaze is the name of my Kenny Loggins/Parliament pop/funk fusion band

Check out our new single: I'm Alright, Fleshlight
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the arson suspect, who has been nicknamed "Smokey,"

oh_you.jpg
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If he's Smokey. Where's the Bandit?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd turn him in for a thousand bucks
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where did he get an accelerant at a gas station?
 
smokewon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For some reason i skipped over the paragraph where they gave his name and thought it was pretty funny the news outlet had decided to start nicknaming the guy 'Bumpers.'
 
