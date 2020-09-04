 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Demand for naked cleaners soaring, says guy who wants you to hire his naked cleaners. Giggity tag defers to Obvious tag because this is Britain we're talking about (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Obvious, Cleanliness, Boss Adrian, Clothing, domestic cleaners, Nudity, Hygiene, New nude cleaning outfit Reading, saucy service  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have a feeling that the vast majority of people willing to provide naked cleaning services don't look like you want them to look.

I also have a feeling that after most people who provide naked cleaning services leave your house, you need to hire more cleaners to clean after them.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
there is no way i want to see my cleaning lady naked
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How about naked mechanics?

Rawr
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You'd have to be crazy to let naked people in to your house during a global pandemic. Much less cleaning naked people.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Customers aren't allowed to photograph or touch their cleaners, but they are permitted to watch them at work

Be sure to dust over there by that clock and by the teddy bear and up in the corner of the room where that 'monitor' is
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had a broke friend offer to clean my apartment for something like $20.  She said she would clean it in the node for $40.   I told her no and went off to class.  When I got back the place was clean and she wanted $40 because she cleaned it in the nude.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reminds me of David Sedaris' story Blood Work. Recommended reading.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Riiiiiiiiight.......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to see me naked, much less clean me.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The fantasy:

im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Salmon: How about naked mechanics?

Rawr


thewrap.comView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Unless there's "cleaning service" just to get around dumb nudity laws, this sounds really bad. I'd expect the worst of both worlds: Nudity of a housecleaner, and the cleaning work of a stripper. Nothing wrong with hiring or working as either, but I think it makes sense to stick with an experienced specialist in each case.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I had a broke friend offer to clean my apartment for something like $20.  She said she would clean it in the node for $40.   I told her no and went off to class.  When I got back the place was clean and she wanted $40 because she cleaned it in the nude.


When she was cleaning the graph, did she also clean the edges?
 
mod3072
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, if that's really a thing, I guess I can offer my services. I have a job, but can always use some extra cash, and my side gig got axed because of the rona. I'll clean you house in the buff. As a guy, I'm a lot hairier than the gal in the picture, but I'll give her a run for her money on cup size. Hit me up.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The fake naked movers story worked so well last week the cleaners decided to try viral marketing as well?

///2013 called
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prof. Frink: DON.MAC: I had a broke friend offer to clean my apartment for something like $20.  She said she would clean it in the node for $40.   I told her no and went off to class.  When I got back the place was clean and she wanted $40 because she cleaned it in the nude.

When she was cleaning the graph, did she also clean the edges?


On balance, it's probably a good thing she didn't show you her octree.
 
