'Funny' man makes Pringles last four hours to avoid wearing mask on flight for "a laugh"
81
    More: Dumbass, YouTube, Canary Islands, face mask, Google, Mr Richards, Michael Richards, 41-year-old entertainer, Tenerife  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll just come and breathe in your face for a laugh, shall I?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody should have shoved the in-flight magazine up his ass.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In about 10 days or so, when the coughing starts, who'll be laughing then, jackass?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article basically doxxed the guy, let's see if the cancelling hordes find him.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Somebody should have shoved the in-flight magazine up his ass.


You've never flown Easyjet, have you?

/laminated menu card, possibly
//I may be wrong
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: The article basically doxxed the guy, let's see if the cancelling hordes find him.


Ftfa....

The 41-year-old entertainer told the Evening Standard: "I was just sitting on the plane and I thought I could make these Pringles last four hours.

He did an interview with them. Were they supposed to keep him anonymous for some reason?
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that the real story here is that someone still eats pringles.  Those things are horrible.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airlines and other establishments are now going to have to define what is considered 'eating' in terms of how many bites per hour etc.  People will howl that this is officious and ridiculous.

This douche is why we can't be treated like adults.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, what a funny joke.  Almost as good as sticking people with used needles .  Rotfl.  Comedy at its grandest.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha. Such a comedian... I hope he dies on stage.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: I think that the real story here is that someone still eats pringles.  Those things are horrible.



       
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do his kidneys remain unshanked?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that mother Farker gets in flight snacks banned because of his Jackassery I hope his karma is cockpunched by God.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha!  Conservative humor!  You see, it's funny because it made people around him worry that they would get horribly sick and die a painful death!
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: I think that the real story here is that someone still eats pringles.  Those things are horrible.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/You try saying "no" to these salty parabolas.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if you don't wear a mask you are now automatically making people sick.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, dude's a legend. they're gunna love him in the ICU.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about just, uh not eating?


You can't go 4 hours without eating?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: LOL, dude's a legend. they're gunna love him in the ICU.


Oh no, people like that always get off unscathed. All the poor slobs who got infected by his asymptomatic sorry ass, on the other hand...
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Because if you don't wear a mask you are now automatically making people sick.


Possibly yes.


Not sure how you're defending this.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not anti-mask, I don't mind wearing a face mask. A lot of people are depressed at this time and I like being funny and making people laugh."

"Specifically, I like making anti-maskers laugh. Also, just for the fun of it, I'm going to say that liberals are trying to cancel me. Here's the URL for my GoFundMe campaign. Wouldn't it trigger libs if you guys sent me a million dollars?"

Fun fact: When the real Michael Richards did something stupid, he recognized it and stepped away and even though he's mostly been forgiven, he continues to reflect on his actions rather than saying, "phew, glad THAT's over!"
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: In about 10 days or so, when the coughing starts, who'll be laughing then, jackass?


I will.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see he has a family, guess the dumbass didn't think he might pass the virus to his family
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It shows how many of these virus rules are stupid and arbitrary. 10 people in a store is fine but 11 is murder. Mask on in a plane but you can take it off for Pringles.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Take my life, please."
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: mcsiegs: I think that the real story here is that someone still eats pringles.  Those things are horrible.


     [memecrunch.com image 344x271]


haha!  Sorry.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MycroftHolmes: Airlines and other establishments are now going to have to define what is considered 'eating' in terms of how many bites per hour etc.  People will howl that this is officious and ridiculous.

This douche is why we can't be treated like adults.


Yep. We all knew one of these assholes in high school, and they don't frkken change. If you ever wanted to know why your job has things like timed bathroom breaks, phone time/talk trackers, weird and seemingly arbitrary rules regarding PTO, etc., you can thank assholes like this. When someone follows the letter but not the spirit it forces the "adults" to be more explicit in their instructions. I'd have to imagine that the Venn diagram of these people and asshats like the sovereign citizens is damn near a circle.

I guess that was a somewhat wordy way of saying that the willfully ignorant are a bane on society and should be put out of their misery (quick and painful) so the rest of us can begin to attempt to fix their bullsh*t.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assholes like this are why I can't fly until we get a vaccine.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also took his shoes off, and sat sideways, placing his feet on the seat next to him. Hilarious joke.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: It shows how many of these virus rules are stupid and arbitrary


Au contraire.  It demonstrates how stupid and arbitrary PEOPLE are.

And people are really farking stupid.  I mean just amazingly dumb.  We're talking fish levels here.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: How about just, uh not eating?


You can't go 4 hours without eating?


That's what it is going to come down to thanks to dbags like this. Airlines will have to ban eating and drinking. This guy is an aholes ahole.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: In about 10 days or so, when the coughing starts, who'll be laughing then, jackass?


this. play stupid games and so on.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: fark'emfeed'emfish: Because if you don't wear a mask you are now automatically making people sick.

Possibly yes.


Not sure how you're defending this.


These people are locked in a tin can together in filthy seats with filthy hand rests and filthy magazines after waiting at least 2 hours in a filthy terminal in a filthy city, and they'll be recycling the breath of at least weeks worth of people from before them through filthy vents.

Masks aren't doing a goddamn thing at 30,000 feet if you're not clearly sick.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: It shows how many of these virus rules are stupid and arbitrary. 10 people in a store is fine but 11 is murder. Mask on in a plane but you can take it off for Pringles.


Are you trying to say they shouldn't draw a line somewhere which will statistically slow-down transmission?

How do you feel about speed limits?
 
Panatheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: It shows how many of these virus rules are stupid and arbitrary. 10 people in a store is fine but 11 is murder. Mask on in a plane but you can take it off for Pringles.


Why do you people not understand statistics and reducing the spread when and where possible? No one is claiming a mask is a perfect shield against disease, it's about the larger numbers, why do you act like it's supposed to be black and white?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: I think that the real story here is that someone still eats pringles.  Those things are horrible.


Pringles are decent.

But Tim's Cascade....those are the money chips.  Yum!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: The article basically doxxed the guy, let's see if the cancelling hordes find him.


LOLWUT? The guy already doxxed himself on Facebook. He wants the publicity.

But your concern is noted.

And thanks for outing yourself.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: The article basically doxxed the guy, let's see if the cancelling hordes find him.


But I was told cancel culture was a myth...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: fark'emfeed'emfish: Because if you don't wear a mask you are now automatically making people sick.

Possibly yes.


Not sure how you're defending this.


Possibly automatically?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It shows how many of these virus rules are stupid and arbitrary. 10 people in a store is fine but 11 is murder. Mask on in a plane but you can take it off for Pringles.


So, you're the asshole who takes 11 items into the 10 items or less checkout...

...and you really need to teach people how to eat with a mask on, since you've obviously perfected it...
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Hahaha!  Conservative humor!  You see, it's funny because it made people around him worry that they would get horribly sick and die a painful death!


This.

Punching down, always punching down.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Time to update the definition of assault with intent to kill. Laugh about it in prison, farker.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It shows how many of these virus rules are stupid and arbitrary. 10 people in a store is fine but 11 is murder. Mask on in a plane but you can take it off for Pringles.


Example:

My favorite bar was able to allow indoor drinking again because they started selling food...pre-packaged sandwiches and salads.

Because somehow that matter to a virus.

*Eye Roll*

/Not defending that guy.
//Just pointing out another stupid COVID rule.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: mcsiegs: I think that the real story here is that someone still eats pringles.  Those things are horrible.


     [memecrunch.com image 344x271]


Seriously. I am now suffering psychological damage from your statement. I demand a can of Pringles from you every week for the rest of my life.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
+ asymptomatic carriers are not really a "known known"
Fark user imageView Full Size

The standard tests are diagnosing huge numbers of people who may be carrying relatively insignificant amounts of the virus.
Most of these people are not likely to be contagious, and identifying them may contribute to bottlenecks that prevent those who are contagious from being found in time.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/he​a​lth/coronavirus-testing.html
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Panatheist: RTOGUY: It shows how many of these virus rules are stupid and arbitrary. 10 people in a store is fine but 11 is murder. Mask on in a plane but you can take it off for Pringles.

Why do you people not understand statistics and reducing the spread when and where possible? No one is claiming a mask is a perfect shield against disease, it's about the larger numbers, why do you act like it's supposed to be black and white?


It should be black and white keep your  mask on at all times on a plane. You will not starve on a 4 hour flight and Pringles don't even count as food.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*matters
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hmmm...let me feed some information into my "party mingle meter":

-his actions
-his photos
-his statements
-his "sense of humor"

*Bleep-bloop-bloop*
*Results ready*

"You would spend approximately -- TWO MINUTES -- talking to him at a party before moving to another room."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Panatheist: RTOGUY: It shows how many of these virus rules are stupid and arbitrary. 10 people in a store is fine but 11 is murder. Mask on in a plane but you can take it off for Pringles.

Why do you people not understand statistics and reducing the spread when and where possible? No one is claiming a mask is a perfect shield against disease, it's about the larger numbers, why do you act like it's supposed to be black and white?

It should be black and white keep your  mask on at all times on a plane. You will not starve on a 4 hour flight and Pringles don't even count as food.


Don't Pringles have a Prop 65 warning on the can?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Because if you don't wear a mask you are now automatically making people sick.


Actually, a case could be made for that being true. Constant worry can make you extremely ill.

And a disease that:
(1) has a 2 to 14 day asymptomatic contagious period before you become sick, and
(2) can be contagious even if you personally never get sick from it...

...is perfectly designed to make intelligent and knowledgeable people who understand the truth of (1) and (2) very worried around ignorant/stupid/sociopath assholes who either don't understand (1) and (2), or simply don't give a fark about the health and well-being of the other people around them. Clear? Probably not.

For the life of me I do not understand why I farkied you in "smart" green. Must have been something you accidentally said in a long post, as I don't have any text for your farkie.

I do now, though..
 
