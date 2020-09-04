 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   UFO nutters convinced mysterious 'fast-moving object' filmed flying by passenger plane in Philadelphia in broad daylight is nothing more than a common streetlight that is usually found in the clouds (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Weird, YouTube, Conspiracy theory, Google, Flying saucer, Conspiracy?, Unidentified flying object, World War I, English-language films  
•       •       •

819 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2020 at 10:20 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've seen those many times, they can often be found hanging around clouds," commented one.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it goes for Philly Carter Hart will stop it. Andre Blake can help.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nocrash: "I've seen those many times, they can often be found hanging around clouds," commented one.


You know what else likes to hang out in clouds?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Please be Vulcans. Please be Vulcans. Please be Vulcans...
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Barron commands the RC wing of the Space Force drone program.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nocrash: "I've seen those many times, they can often be found hanging around clouds," commented one.


whoops
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I must have seemed like a crazy person.
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The government has unprecedentedly openly admitted that they exist, and legit sightings are a thing.  They just don't know what they are.  Doesn't mean it's little green men, however.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dihydrogen monoxide is a key component of chemtrails.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Please be Vulcans. Please be Vulcans. Please be Vulcans...


more likely klingons.

definitely a ufo.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"...almost like your classic flying saucer."

Good, I hate the new ones. Like in "Independence Day". Or "Arrival". That one wasnt even round.
It makes me nervous shooting nuclear missiles at stuff that isnt circular.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like a helicopter. It's going in the other direction making it look like it's going faster than it really is.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Nocrash: "I've seen those many times, they can often be found hanging around clouds," commented one.

whoops
[i.pinimg.com image 432x551]
I must have seemed like a crazy person.


I always have to read that line in the voice of Don Knotts.
 
Two16
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: The Irresponsible Captain: Please be Vulcans. Please be Vulcans. Please be Vulcans...

more likely klingons.

definitely a ufo.


It's the Pakleds, coming to visit their race in the past
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like jetpack man has almost finished his flight from LAX to JFK...
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Looks like a helicopter. It's going in the other direction making it look like it's going faster than it really is.


are you blind? it's a ufo
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The U stands for unidentified.
If you know it's an alien spacecraft, it isn't a UFO.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Two16: [Fark user image 752x440]


it's not funny anymore. ufo's are real.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: The Irresponsible Captain: Please be Vulcans. Please be Vulcans. Please be Vulcans...

more likely klingons.

definitely a ufo.


I thought Klingons were normally found near Uranus?
 
Autumn Moone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ah yes, "streetlight". We have dismissed that claim.
 
OldJames
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I didn't make it past the the top of the page where it had an article about the rising popularity of nude cleaning ladies.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They are probably here toward us about the giant astroid heading our way. 2020, a year that will live in infamy.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks like a plane flying at like a 45 degree angle away from them, to me.  Then again, I'm not a UFO conspiracy nut.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Two16: [Fark user image 752x440]

it's not funny anymore. ufo's are real.


And so is Santa Clause, and the Easter Bunny. The Tooth Fairy however, is 100% fake.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.