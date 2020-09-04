 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   My swimming pool is full of elk   (kdvr.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Deer, Pickup truck, Force, Front Range Urban Corridor, Moose, Hunting, Wildlife Officer Chase Rylands, Antler  
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just send one home, the rest will quite down after that.

Damned elk, told ya a pool was a bad idea.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The eels out front in your hovercraft should have told you that.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

special20: The eels out front in your hovercraft should have told you that.


Eels song - The Mighty Boosh - BBC comedy
Youtube 0AckvdGbk4w
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's more likely than you think.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You could say...
<puts on sunglasses>
He's really lodged in there..
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Could be worse.  Møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 428x240]


Demented minds think alike.  :D
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That elk is now famoose.

Was it paddling for deer life?

Wonder if an MRI would show any damage or irregularity in the hypothalamoose.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
these were not words i expected to read today.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
***Joe Rogan talks nonstop for nine hours***
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: That elk is now famoose.

Was it paddling for deer life?

Wonder if an MRI would show any damage or irregularity in the hypothalamoose.


Cari-
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
