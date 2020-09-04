 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Keloland)   Hunters running into an ammo shortage this season thanks to all of you stocking up because of COVID, election day   (keloland.com) divider line
28
    More: Murica, Hunting, Shotgun, ammo shortage, Toilet, Ammunition, Cartridge, Lead shot, issue hunters  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2020 at 1:44 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they laughed at me!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Who's laughing now?

/s
//sorta
///f*ck
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm stocked--a few years worth, at least. Of course, I'm not one of those who goes out every weekend and burns off $200 worth of ammo. Not that there's anything wrong with that, just doesn't hold that much interest for me.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Time to rechamber to a lesser used caliber!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Most of my stuff is pretty unusual so I reload but even powder is getting hard to find.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"We'll limit them to one box of ammunition vs. the normal three to five hundred rounds," Phelps said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
LOL.
This is going to lead to a over population of critters. And that will lead to more car crashes and lice and bubonic plague

Thanks gun nuts. You found away to make even worse.
Firearms make nothing of value better
 
browntimmy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
School shooting
"Welp, better buy more guns."

President sneezes
"Welp, better buy more guns."

McDonalds brings back the McRib
"Welp, better buy more guns."
 
Airius
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Like what the hell. If you need more than 1 round you suck as a hunter.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gotta fill my freezer with trampling for the winter.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm ready for them marauding beer cans at 50 yards. 1300 fps of ouch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1. fark the hunters
2. You can't reallyhunt with .223/5.56/9mm
3. Common hunting calibers are still in stock around here, as well as the site I use online. If for some reason your chosen round isn't in stock, you had months to get what you needed while everyone complained about the lack of .223/5.56/9mm. You knew what was coming.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Airius: Like what the hell. If you need more than 1 round you suck as a hunter.


You need range practice or you will miss and suck as a hunter. Even if you are a good shot all hunters will spend a box or two of ammo making sure their scope is zeroed.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: 1. fark the hunters
2. You can't reallyhunt with .223/5.56/9mm
3. Common hunting calibers are still in stock around here, as well as the site I use online. If for some reason your chosen round isn't in stock, you had months to get what you needed while everyone complained about the lack of .223/5.56/9mm. You knew what was coming.


Show us on the doll where the hunters touched you.
 
Airius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Airius: Like what the hell. If you need more than 1 round you suck as a hunter.

You need range practice or you will miss and suck as a hunter. Even if you are a good shot all hunters will spend a box or two of ammo making sure their scope is zeroed.


Well that is true, but I have my scopes zeroed and have several rifles that are good enough I could hunt on iron sights.

This should not be a huge deal.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are houses out there with hundreds of guns and thousands of rounds stashed away. Most of it will never be used. It'll amuse the ATF when they have to clear it out.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's okay. I picked up this hitchhiker from the CDC who was on his way to Washington to give a briefing about Covid...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Airius: Like what the hell. If you need more than 1 round you suck as a hunter.


Truth.
Unless you can hit the other deer, also. In which case, awesome.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anything less than 40mm is too weak a cartridge for hunting.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: 1. fark the hunters
2. You can't reallyhunt with .223/5.56/9mm
3. Common hunting calibers are still in stock around here, as well as the site I use online. If for some reason your chosen round isn't in stock, you had months to get what you needed while everyone complained about the lack of .223/5.56/9mm. You knew what was coming.


You know maybe hunting with a hand gun might be more sporting?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Airius: Like what the hell. If you need more than 1 round you suck as a hunter.

You need range practice or you will miss and suck as a hunter. Even if you are a good shot all hunters will spend a box or two of ammo making sure their scope is zeroed.


Cry me a river
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Anything less than 40mm is too weak a cartridge for hunting.


You'll be saying that when 30 to 50 feral hogs show up in your front yard in the middle of the night

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maximum big surprise, subby.

Election Day (2010 Remaster)
Youtube OgBgfHJcXuI
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: You'll be saying that when 30 to 50 feral hogs show up in your front yard in the middle of the night


Let them.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're so restless; so rest-less in-deed.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: LOL.
This is going to lead to a over population of critters. And that will lead to more car crashes and lice and bubonic plague

Thanks gun nuts. You found away to make even worse.
Firearms make nothing of value better


You do know you just completely contradicted yourself, right?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: nyan9mm: You'll be saying that when 30 to 50 feral hogs show up in your front yard in the middle of the night

Let them.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x340]


LOL
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.